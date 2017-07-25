External Article

Tourism In Asia Turns To Sustainability

tourism-review.com

According to the sixth annual MasterCard Cities Index, published last September, the city of Bangkok is currently major city destination, as determined by international tourist arrivals. According to the ranking, seven of the ten rapidly evolving city destinations are Colombo, Chengdu, Osaka, Taipei, Tokyo, Xi'an and Xiamen. Tourism in Asia however needs to develop in a more sustainable way.

As Thailand and a large part of Asia have begun to welcome an overwhelming number of tourists, regional policy makers and tourism stakeholders proclaim that the region needs to move towards more sustainable services and facilities, developing mainly the infrastructure.