Urban Creation Implements ASSA ABLOY Hospitality Mobile Access and Locking Solutions at its New Stylish Student Accommodations
UK apartment developer taps global leader in door opening technology to streamline check-in and check-out process at boutique student accommodations
"We are always looking for clever new ways to improve the experience of tenants in our properties and we think this will help to make their stay a smooth one," said Jonathan Brecknell, director and owner of Urban Creation. "The move chimes with our ethos of creating homes that are both stylish and practical to live in, paying careful attention to all the little details that make a home a home – from clever storage space to logical layouts."
ASSA ABLOY Hospitality Mobile Access not only streamlines the check-in and check-out process, but also removes the risk of student residents losing physical room keys, which is a security risk and creates added costs for replacing keys and door locks. If the student's phone is lost or stolen, the key can easily be removed from the mobile app remotely to prevent unauthorized entry. Additionally, The VingCard Signature RFID door locks offer the two properties state-of-the-art security, through powerful and innovative anti-cloning features that prevent unauthorized access.
