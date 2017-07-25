IRVING, Texas – Officials of The Buccini/Pollin Group, a privately held, full-service real estate acquisition, development and management company (BPG), today announced that it has completed the acquisition ofthe302-room Sheraton DFW Airport Hotel for $46 million. PM Hotel Group, a leading, national hotel management company based in Washington, DC, will operate the hotel.

"The Sheraton DFW Airport Hotel marks our 7,600th room either developed or acquired since our inception in 1993," said Dave Pollin, co-founder, BPG. "The Dallas/Fort Worth marketplace continues to hold great interest for us as we further expand our portfolio of full-service hotels in markets with high barriers to entry that appeal to both business and leisure travelers. Alongside our DoubleTree by Hilton Dallas DFW Airport Hotel, this marks our second hotel in the DFW area. We continue to be impressed by the dynamic growth of the DFW Airport region as it is much more than a typical airport market."

Located within minutes of DFW Airport at 4440 West John Carpenter Freeway, the recently renovated hotel is near such attractions as the Texas Motor Speedway, Six Flags Over Texas and AT&T Stadium. The hotel underwent an extensive $7 million upgrade to: the lobby, including a new signature lobby lounge experience; guest rooms; an expanded and redesigned Club Lounge; and all function rooms. Guests can enjoy complimentary internet access and the Sheraton Signature Sleep Experience in a spacious setting. The hotel is equipped with a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool, 25,000 square feet of meeting space and the Link@Sheraton, a full-service business center.

2017 has been a particularly active year for BPG. Other highlights include:

Acquired the HOTEL DU PONT, an historic, Four Diamond, grande dame in the heart of Wilmington, Del.

Undergoing/completed over $30 million in renovations, upgrades and repositioning, including: a complete reimagining of the 353-room Sheraton Raleigh Hotel in N.C.; opening the first Renaissance Hotel in downtown Philadelphia; and an addition and comprehensive renovation of the Fairfield Inn King of Prussia, Pa.

Completing construction in October, 2017 of the 310 room Embassy Suites Midtown Manhattan, the only Embassy Suites in New York City.

Opening the 177 room Canopy by Hilton Hotel Washington, DC – Bethesda North in December.

Opening the 153 room Canopy by Hilton Portland, Ore. – Pearl District in early 2018.

"We are on track to have another record year of portfolio growth," Pollin added. "Our pipeline remains full and Wall Street's view of the hospitality industry remains upbeat, both signs of continued optimism for the remainder of the year."

