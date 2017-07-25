The Buccini/Pollin Group Acquires Sheraton DFW Airport Hotel in Irving, Texas
Acquisition Marks 7,600th Room Acquired/Developed by BPG
Located within minutes of DFW Airport at 4440 West John Carpenter Freeway, the recently renovated hotel is near such attractions as the Texas Motor Speedway, Six Flags Over Texas and AT&T Stadium. The hotel underwent an extensive $7 million upgrade to: the lobby, including a new signature lobby lounge experience; guest rooms; an expanded and redesigned Club Lounge; and all function rooms. Guests can enjoy complimentary internet access and the Sheraton Signature Sleep Experience in a spacious setting. The hotel is equipped with a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool, 25,000 square feet of meeting space and the Link@Sheraton, a full-service business center.
2017 has been a particularly active year for BPG. Other highlights include:
- Acquired the HOTEL DU PONT, an historic, Four Diamond, grande dame in the heart of Wilmington, Del.
- Undergoing/completed over $30 million in renovations, upgrades and repositioning, including: a complete reimagining of the 353-room Sheraton Raleigh Hotel in N.C.; opening the first Renaissance Hotel in downtown Philadelphia; and an addition and comprehensive renovation of the Fairfield Inn King of Prussia, Pa.
- Completing construction in October, 2017 of the 310 room Embassy Suites Midtown Manhattan, the only Embassy Suites in New York City.
- Opening the 177 room Canopy by Hilton Hotel Washington, DC – Bethesda North in December.
- Opening the 153 room Canopy by Hilton Portland, Ore. – Pearl District in early 2018.
"We are on track to have another record year of portfolio growth," Pollin added. "Our pipeline remains full and Wall Street's view of the hospitality industry remains upbeat, both signs of continued optimism for the remainder of the year."
About The Buccini/Pollin Group
The Buccini/Pollin Group, Inc. (Buccini/Pollin) is a privately held, integrated real estate acquisition, development and management company with offices in Washington DC, Wilmington, Philadelphia, and Baltimore. Buccini/Pollin has developed and acquired hotel, office, residential, retail, and parking properties throughout the United States. Buccini/Pollin has acquired, developed and owns real estate assets having a value in excess of $4.0 billion, including over 40 hotels, 6 million square feet of office and retail space, 10 major residential communities and multiple entertainment venues, such as Talen Energy Stadium, home of the Philadelphia Union Major League Soccer team. The principals of Buccini/Pollin, along with PM Hotel Group (hotel operating company), BPG Real Estate Services (office property management and leasing), ResideBPG (residential property management and leasing), BPGS Construction (construction management), oversee all aspects of project acquisition, finance, development, construction, leasing, operations, and disposition for its portfolio properties. The Buccini/Pollin Group has over 3,500 employees in 12 states. For more information, please visit www.bpgroup.net.