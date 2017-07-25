Supplier News

Minor Hotels partner with CRM leader, Cendyn

Cendyn selected to enhance their guest engagement and loyalty strategy across all brands

Cendyn, the leading CRM and sales platform in the hospitality industry, has been selected as the partner of choice for Minor Hotels, a diverse spectrum of hotel chains and brands connected to the needs and desires of today's global travelers.

Cendyn was selected by Minor Hotels to help drive loyalty and improve engagement with their guests to deliver the right communication, to the right guest, at the right time. Using unrivalled connectivity to third party vendors, reporting and analytics, Cendyn will provide all five brands in the Minor Hotels group with true intelligence of every guest, across all their hotels, no matter what channel they came through.

Eric Cartwright, Director Loyalty & Partnerships, Minor Hotels, commented, "We are delighted to begin our relationship with Cendyn. As a CRM leader, Cendyn embodies what Minor Hotels feels to be a like-minded partner. While we grow beyond our current state, following our roadmap of expansion, we need to future-proof our customer platforms to allow us the ability to immediately recognize our valued, repeat guests as well as our first-time guests in a manner that augments our existing DISCOVERY loyalty program, by delivering insights on each individual so that we can drive loyalty through service delivery, analytics, and timely communication. As we expand, this platform will enable us to easily add functionality and service to our growing portfolio, without the need to rethink platforms."

Cendyn will implement a guest intelligence solution utilizing data collected from multiple sources to provide a true, single profile of each guest. This visibility will enable every brand in the group to gain a clear understanding about the history and preferences of each guest in real time, regardless of how they booked.

"We are honored to be partnering with the prestigious Minor Hotels group. One thing that resonates with Minor Hotels is their drive to put the guest first in everything they do." said Charles Deyo, CEO & President of Cendyn."Using Cendyn's fully integrated eInsight CRM solution will allow each of their five brands to harness their data to better understand their guests and improve how they engage and drive loyalty with them. Year on year, Cendyn's eInsight CRM customers continue to see increased brand loyalty from their guests which has led to significant return on investment for each of our clients. We look forward to seeing such growth with the Minor Hotels group."

Using data to pave the way in how hoteliers communicate with their guests has revolutionized how they can learn more about their guests' interactions, drive direct bookings, maintain brand presence with their most valuable guests and stay competitive in their market. Cendyn's CRM and Loyalty Suite enables hoteliers to keep their guests at the forefront of what they do, and concentrate on providing exceptional, personalized customer service at all times.