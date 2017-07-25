HEBS Digital Wins “Best of Show” Summit Creative Award for the LUMA Hotel Times Square Website
HEBS Digital was also awarded the following distinctions:
- Bronze: Arlo Hotels Banner Ad (Online Campaign category) – A new boutique brand with two properties in New York City, catering to the stylish, well-heeled traveler
- Finalist: Tilden Hotel Website (Tourism Website category) – A newly-renovated, unique boutique hotel in the heart of San Francisco near Union Square
- Finalist: HEBS Digital Video (Corporate Video category) – A video highlighting the firm's capabilities and journey helping hoteliers increase their direct website revenues
"By truly understanding our client's brand aspirations and business needs, we design websites that are not only beautiful, but also have technology powering them that really increases revenues," said Mariana Safer, SVP, Global Marketing at HEBS Digital. "LUMA Hotel Times Square wanted a design that captured their vibrant neighborhood and helped them stand out from the competition, all the while providing a story-telling user experience for website visitors that captures the property's personality and highlights their key competitive points. This has helped the property thrive in a very competitive market."
About HEBS Digital:
Founded in 2001, the firm is headquartered in New York City and has global offices in Las Vegas, London, Europe, Singapore and Auckland. Through its Smart Guest Acquisition Suite, including the smartCMS®, Smart Personalization Engine, Smart Data Marketing, and full-stack digital consulting and marketing solutions, HEBS Digital helps hoteliers drastically boost direct bookings, lower distribution costs, and increase lifetime value of guests.
Part of Hotel360 Technologies, HEBS Digital and Serenata CRM, the most comprehensive Hotel CRM Suite today, are the creators of the hospitality industry"s first Fully-Integrated 360-Degree Guest Engagement & Acquisition Platform.
A diverse client portfolio of top-tier luxury and boutique hotel chains, independent hotels, resorts and casinos, franchised properties and hotel management companies, convention centers, spas, restaurants, DMO and tourist offices across the globe are all benefiting from HEBS Digital"s direct online channel strategy and digital marketing expertise.
HEBS Digital"s technology, website design and digital marketing services have won more than 400 prestigious industry awards, including World Travel Awards, HSMAI Adrian Awards, Stevie Awards (American Business Awards), Travel Weekly"s Magellan Awards, and more.
The HEBS Digital team is comprised of thought leaders, a diverse team of experts comprised of over 33 nationalities speaking over 22 languages. Contact HeBS Digital"s consultants at 1 (800) 649-5076 (North America), +44 (0) 7730 779 213 (London), +64 (0) 9 889 8489 (Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific), +65 9005 1589 (Asia), or success@hebsdigital.com.
