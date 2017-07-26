TrustYou, the world's largest guest feedback platform, recently introduced its newly established Global Account Management team to better meet the requirements of internationally operating hotel chains around the globe. As major chains like AccorHotels and NH Hotels require a more detailed technological and personal assistance in order to successfully establish guest feedback management in all properties, TrustYou established this unit to ensure maximum support to enable the best possible usage of the platform across all departments. TrustYou offers a highly developed and user friendly technology for managing, marketing and analyzing guest feedback and provides individual solutions to accommodate the specific brand needs, such as the customized "Voice of the Guest" platform of AccorHotels. Larisa Huremovic is the Director of Global Account Management and leads the team. She has been working with TrustYou for six years and was actively involved in AccorHotels projects throughout the past four years, most recently as Project Manager.

Additionally, in order to strengthen and expand market presence in the EMEA region as well as increase support of regional key accounts such as Motel One, Lindner Hotels and B&B Hotels, TrustYou hired Manuela Erlemann as Director Key Account Management EMEA. Manuela has an extensive experience in hospitality and knows the different requirements and needs of hotel chains in every detail. Previously she was in charge of hotel chain key accounts at online travel agency HRS. Both Larisa Huremovic and Manuela Erlemann will report to Philipp Hahn, Senior Director of Enterprise Sales EMEA.

"It is our first priority to ensure that our clients are satisfied with our platform and service at all times. Since the demands vary within each chain, both global and regional, we have made the necessary changes and additions to our team to better respond to their needs. Only then they can make the best possible use of their guest feedback by marketing, managing, replying and analyzing all feedback from surveys to reviews across the web with our platform", says Philipp Hahn, Senior Director of Enterprise Sales EMEA at TrustYou.

More information about TrustYou can be found at www.trustyou.com.

Associated Pictures:

Manuela Erlemann, Director Key Account Management EMEA

Larisa Huremovic, Director of Global Account Management

Contact

Katharina Sickora

Senior Marketing Manager

Phone: +49 89 55 27 35-116

Send Email