TrustYou Invests in Enhanced Account Management To Ensure Maximum Client Satisfaction
++ Introduction of Global Account Management Team ++ New Lead of Key Account Management Team EMEA
TrustYou, the world's largest guest feedback platform, recently introduced its newly established Global Account Management team to better meet the requirements of internationally operating hotel chains around the globe. As major chains like AccorHotels and NH Hotels require a more detailed technological and personal assistance in order to successfully establish guest feedback management in all properties, TrustYou established this unit to ensure maximum support to enable the best possible usage of the platform across all departments. TrustYou offers a highly developed and user friendly technology for managing, marketing and analyzing guest feedback and provides individual solutions to accommodate the specific brand needs, such as the customized "Voice of the Guest" platform of AccorHotels. Larisa Huremovic is the Director of Global Account Management and leads the team. She has been working with TrustYou for six years and was actively involved in AccorHotels projects throughout the past four years, most recently as Project Manager.
"It is our first priority to ensure that our clients are satisfied with our platform and service at all times. Since the demands vary within each chain, both global and regional, we have made the necessary changes and additions to our team to better respond to their needs. Only then they can make the best possible use of their guest feedback by marketing, managing, replying and analyzing all feedback from surveys to reviews across the web with our platform", says Philipp Hahn, Senior Director of Enterprise Sales EMEA at TrustYou.
More information about TrustYou can be found at www.trustyou.com.
Associated Pictures:
Manuela Erlemann, Director Key Account Management EMEA
Larisa Huremovic, Director of Global Account Management
Contact
Katharina Sickora
Senior Marketing Manager
Phone: +49 89 55 27 35-116
Send Email
About TrustYou
TrustYou, the world's largest guest feedback platform, provides hotels with insights to improve their guest experience and market to future guests. Guest feedback informs 95% of booking decisions, and TrustYou's guest feedback platform incorporates hundreds of millions of hotel reviews, surveys, social comments, and direct messages through SMS, email, Facebook Messenger and more. This information is analyzed along each step of a traveler"s journey, including booking and pre-stay queries, real-time guest request, and post-stay feedback, to generate actionable insights for 500,000 hotels. TrustYou"s platform is made up of various components, including TrustYou Meta-Reviews*, verified global review summaries displayed on travel and search sites like Google, KAYAK, and Hotels.com; TrustYou Messaging, real-time guest messaging service; TrustYou Stars, an advanced guest satisfaction survey tool; TrustYou Analytics, the world"s leading online reputation management tool and the accompanying app TrustYou Radar. PMS, CRM, IBE and other hotel software providers can make use TrustYou Connect, a partner program to integrate TrustYou"s guest feedback platform with its products to help their hotel clients to positively influence every stage of the guest journey. Find more information on TrustYou and the guest feedback platform at www.trustyou.com.
*TrustYou Meta-Reviews only contain verified reviews and do not include reviews from TripAdvisor