Eight months after receiving a multi-million dollar investment to accelerate its expansion throughout Asia, Red Planet Hotels, the fast-growing Pan-Asian budget hotel chain, today reveals it has begun building its empire with the help of the global hotel industry's leading cloud platform, SiteMinder.

Red Planet Hotels owns and operates 24 hotels in Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Japan, and says employing the market's most powerful distribution technology is necessary to sell rooms that over the next two years will see exponential growth in numbers. The company's expansion roadmap includes the opening of four new hotels in 2017 and a further eight hotels before the end of 2018 to offer travelers more than 4,000 rooms in total.

"Red Planet Hotels has become a recognized brand for travelers who visit Asia and are in search of value. So, it's important we aren't expanding for expansion sake, but are creating greater options for accommodation that are not only appealing to value-driven travelers, but that can be found and booked," says the hotel chain's regional director of revenue management in the Philippines, Leah Teresa De Los Santos.

"We knew early in the process that we would need technology to compete in the complex channel distribution landscape that exists within today's travel industry, and SiteMinder has solved that challenge for us. Without their platform, our strategy for room distribution would be inefficient and therefore very costly in terms of lost revenue and occupancy. However, since this partnership, our overall revenue has clearly increased."

What made SiteMinder a lucrative option to Red Planet Hotels, Ms De Los Santos says, was its vast connections to online booking sites and its seamless integration with the chain's property management system, RoomKey PMS. This integration supports the continuous flow of availability, rates and reservation data between the chain's hotels and their guests.

SiteMinder's managing director for Asia, Glenn Andrews, says, "SiteMinder is proud to be helping hotel businesses like Red Planet Hotels to achieve optimum success, and to be part of their growth journey. We have supported Red Planet Hotels' existing properties for many years and we are delighted to provide this same support to all the exciting new properties to come."

Founded in 2010, Red Planet Hotels offers travelers style and value, with properties that are centrally-located and feature high-speed Wi-Fi. All guests are subject to a dynamic brand experience that employs leading-edge, customer-focused technology, including their own mobile app and In-Stay mode to make booking and communication with staff easy.

About SiteMinder As the leading cloud platform for hotels, SiteMinder allows hotels to attract, reach and convert guests across the globe. We serve hotels of all sizes with award-winning solutions for independents and groups alike, wherever they are in the world.

SiteMinder's products include The Channel Manager, the industry's leading online distribution platform; TheBookingButton, a wholly-branded booking engine for direct bookings via the web, mobile or social; Canvas, the intelligent website creator for independent hoteliers; Prophet, the real-time market intelligence solution that takes the guesswork out of pricing rooms; and GDS by SiteMinder, a single-point of entry to a six-figure network of travel agents and the world's major GDSs. With more than 26,000 hotel customers and 550 of the industry's top connectivity providers as our partners, today we have presence in more than 160 countries on six continents.

For more information, visit www.siteminder.com.

About Red Planet Hotels Red Planet Hotels, founded in 2010, is a privately-owned regional hotel company focused on Asia's expanding value hotel sector. The company owns and operates 26 hotels (24 under the Red Planet brand) in Indonesia (7), Japan (4), the Philippines (10), and Thailand (5) for a total of 4,118 rooms, growing its portfolio through the acquisition of existing hotels and development of new hotels. Red Planet's robust and scalable technology platform provides both advanced reservation software and local attraction guides for customers, ensuring a fast and efficient booking process. Red Planet comprises a stylish value hotel offering, with all of its properties centrally located and featuring high-speed Wi-Fi.

Red Planet's companies based in Jakarta (Red Planet Indonesia - PSKT:IJ) and Tokyo (Red Planet Japan - 3350:JP) are listed on the Indonesian and Japanese stock exchanges, respectively. For more information, visit www.redplanethotels.com.

