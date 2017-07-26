MINNEAPOLIS—IDeaS Revenue Solutions, the leading provider of revenue management software solutions and advisory services, is delighted to announce the expansion of its relationship with innovative hospitality management company, Provenance Hotels.

With increasingly elevated revenue management opportunities achieving consistent market share growth of 3 percent – and a partnership with IDeaS that spans back to 2012 – it was an easy decision for Provenance Hotels to continue their long-standing relationship with IDeaS.

With nine properties currently running on the flagship IDeaS Revenue Management System (RMS), Provenance's entire portfolio is slated to transition to IDeaS G3 Revenue Management System (IDeaS G3 RMS). "We are very excited to transition all of our hotels to IDeaS G3 RMS as part of Provenance Hotels' strategic investment to elevate our revenue management and distribution platforms. This is technology designed for the decade ahead, while our competitors are operating on systems designed for the previous two decades," says Leslie Lew, vice president of revenue strategy for Provenance Hotels.

"Provenance looks forward to the added benefit of IDeaS' analytics and business insights to improve revenue, market share and profitability to strengthen our competitive advantage as profit-focused hotel operators. As more and more data becomes available, we count on IDeaS' superior analytics to cut through the 'data noise' and give our revenue leaders actionable intelligence at their fingertips – focusing on improving results rather than drowning in data," Lew added.

Provenance Hotels owns and operates unique independent hotels, each with their own hand-crafted story, with several hotels under active development. Prior to implementing their current system in 2012, Provenance Hotels executed revenue management strategies through highly manual processes in central reservation systems and property management systems. Upon implementing IDeaS' RMS, Provenance Hotels saw consistent share growth in all represented markets.

"Provenance is an innovative hotel company looking for a leading revenue management partner," explains Jane Stampe, managing director for IDeaS. "After carefully reviewing multiple providers, Provenance selected a partner with a demonstrated commitment to their needs as a growing organization, and is equally invested in their success as a company and as individual hotels."

About Provenance Hotels

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Portland, Ore., Provenance Hotels specializes in financing, developing and operating award-winning independent hotels with distinct and deeply integrated art stories. The portfolio includes Hotel deLuxe, Hotel Lucia, Heathman Hotel and Sentinel in Portland, Ore., Hotel Max and Roosevelt Hotel in Seattle, Wash., Hotel Murano in Tacoma, Wash., the Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery in New Orleans, LA., and Hotel Preston in Nashville, Tenn. Provenance Hotels will open Dossier in Portland in August 2017, Hotel Theodore in Seattle in November 2017 and the Woodlark in Portland in spring 2018. The company can be found online at www.provenancehotels.com.

About IDeaS

With more than 1.5 million rooms priced daily on its advanced systems, IDeaS Revenue Solutions leads the industry with the latest revenue management software solutions and advisory services. Powered by SAS® and with nearly three decades of experience, IDeaS proudly supports more than 9,500 clients in 111 countries and is relentless about providing hoteliers with insightful ways to manage the data behind hotel pricing.

IDeaS empowers clients to build and maintain revenue management cultures – from single entities to world-renowned estates – by focusing on a simple promise: Driving Better Revenue.

IDeaS has the knowledge, expertise and maturity to build upon proven revenue management principles with next-generation analytics for more user-friendly, insightful and profitable revenue opportunities – not just for rooms, but across the entire hotel enterprise. For more information, visit www.ideas.com.

