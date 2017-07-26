ALPHARETTA, GA – July 26, 2017 – The Rainmaker Group (Rainmaker), the hotel revenue and profit optimization cloud, experienced record setting growth through the first half of 2017, adding to its momentum in becoming the de facto standard in hotel revenue management software and services. Since January 2017 Rainmaker has expanded its reach in the number of properties using its platform, with a 41% increase in grouprev® and 21% increases in both guestrev® and revintel®. Additionally, in this same time period, Rainmaker's revcaster® platform has activated nearly 500 new properties globally, surpassing 5,000 active installs for that product line.

"It has been a banner year so far for Rainmaker as a company and for our entire team," said Tammy Farley, Rainmaker president. "Our solutions continue to bring exceptional results to each hotelier and casino operator we work with, and our partnerships continue to grow beyond our projections. I attribute this continued success to our staunch dedication to developing the most advanced technologies and continuing to expand our platform, while remaining focused on supplying the best client support and problem solving for all of our current and future customers."

Using advanced math and science-based algorithms, Rainmaker's integrated platform of solutions is designed to help hotels and casinos streamline their operational efficiencies, enhance revenue optimization processes, improve lead performance and generate greater demand from every segment of their business.

