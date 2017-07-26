ORLANDO, FL -- Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI), the leading independent Global Sales Organization (GSO) serving the Meetings & Incentive marketplace, has expanded its worldwide portfolio and "ALHI Convention Collection" with the recent addition of four new member hotels. This includes: the new InterContinental Washington D.C. – The Wharf, slated to open in October 2017 on the beautiful Potomac River in Washington, D.C.; the grand and completely refurbished Omni Shoreham Hotel, offering 834 rooms in Washington, D.C.; the 1,059-room Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center, the only AAA Four-Diamond convention hotel in downtown Atlanta; and the luxurious new 612-room Omni Louisville Hotel, opening in spring 2018 in downtown Louisville, Kentucky. The announcement was made by ALHI's Chief Sales Officer Mark Sergot.

With the new additions, ALHI now offers 30 member hotels in its "ALHI Convention Collection." ALHI's worldwide portfolio features more than 250 luxury-level and upper-upscale hotels and resorts, which are either independent or are with an independent hotel brand, and which specialize in serving the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions/Conferences and Exhibitions/Events (M.I.C.E.) marketplace.

"The Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C. and the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center are both outstanding convention hotels in cities of tremendous appeal for meetings and conventions," said Sergot. "We are very pleased to add those two fine hotels to our portfolio, and very excited about the two exceptional new hotels that will soon open, the InterContinental Washington D.C. – The Wharf and Omni Louisville Hotel. All four hotels are terrific choices for groups."

Expected to open in October 2017, InterContinental Washington D.C. – The Wharf is the newest addition to the reimagined Wharf neighborhood. Ideally situated on the picturesque Potomac River, the hotel will offer 278 elegant guest rooms and suites with state-of-the-art touch panel technology, more than 17,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and incredible waterfront views of Washington, D.C. The sophisticated hotel will offer two on-site dining options, and will be very convenient to all of D.C.'s famous attractions. The hotel is only seconds away from major thoroughfares, just a few blocks to major transit stops, and four miles from Reagan National Airport.

Known for its stunning indoor and outdoor spaces, the grand Omni Shoreham Hotel has been hosting groups and guests in our Nation's Capital since its opening in 1930. Now completely refurbished and restored to its original grandeur, the hotel is Washington, D.C.'s only AAA Four-Diamond convention hotel. In addition to featuring 834 guest rooms and several dining options, the hotel offers 24 meeting rooms totaling over 100,000 square feet of meeting space, which includes seven ballrooms and scenic gardens for outdoor functions. The hotel is just 8 miles from Ronald Reagan National Airport, 34 miles from Baltimore/Washington International Airport, and 28 miles from Dulles International Airport.

Ideally located in the heart of downtown Atlanta, the AAA Four-Diamond Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center is conveniently connected to the Georgia World Congress Center and is also the nearest hotel to the newly built Mercedes Benz Stadium. The hotel offers 1,059 spacious guest rooms and suites, which offer magnificent views of Atlanta's downtown skyline, the lively CNN Center Atrium or Centennial Olympic Park. In addition, the hotel features 45 meeting rooms with more than 120,000 square feet of function space, which includes the 19,864-square-foot Grand Ballroom. Also providing three unique dining options, the hotel is just 12 miles from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Opening in spring 2018, the luxurious Omni Louisville Hotel will be located in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, and will feature a unique design of intersecting towers that represent the crossroads of the past, present and future of Louisville. Inspired by the city's rich history and authentic character, the hotel will offer 612 guest rooms and suites, and 65,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The latter will include the 20,000-square-foot Commonwealth Ballroom, the 10,000-square-foot Olmsted Ballroom, and 18 additional breakout rooms. Additionally, the hotel will have a full-service spa, fitness center, a rooftop café, and a speak-easy with bowling lanes. The hotel will be only 8 minutes from Louisville International Airport.

InterContinental Washington D.C. – The Wharf and the Omni Shoreham Hotel become ALHI's fifth and sixth member hotels in Washington, D.C., joining such acclaimed hotels as: the renowned Mandarin Oriental, Washington, D.C., offering 397 newly renovated guest rooms; the recently renovated, boutique-style Washington Court Hotel on Capitol Hill; the renowned and centrally located The Watergate Hotel on the banks of the Potomac; and the elegant and prestigious Willard InterContinental, just two blocks from the White House.

Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center becomes ALHI's third option in Atlanta, joining the sophisticated 422-room InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta on Peachtree Road in the center of Buckhead, and the stylish 414-room Loews Atlanta Hotel in the heart of trendy Midtown.

For more information about ALHI, any of its member hotels and resorts or Global Luxury Alliance members worldwide, contact your nearest ALHI Global Sales Office. For specific contacts, go to alhi.com to identify the nearest "ALHI GSO Team" sales professionals in your area. In Europe, contact Peter Groom or Mark Gorgon in the U.K. at +44 (0) 207-379-6793, email pgroom@alhi.com or mgorgon@alhi.com , and visit alhi.com .

