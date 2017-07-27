Santa Clara, CA – Nor1 and Lindner Hotels & Resorts announced their agreement to expand utilization of the Nor1 Merchandising Platform to include eXpress Upgrade™ and CheckIn Merchandising™, in addition to eStandby Upgrade®, already in use throughout the Lindner group of 37 outstanding European hotels. "We are very pleased that Lindner has embraced the use of the full Nor1 Merchandising Platform across their portfolio to enhance guest experience and maximize revenue opportunities for their premium inventory," said Jason G. Bryant, Nor1's Founder and CEO. "We are confident that our products will not only achieve those goals, but will also create operational efficiencies that will free up their staff to even better serve their guests.

The Nor1 Merchandising Platform maximizes revenue and guest satisfaction for hotels and resorts worldwide with its mobile-first, data-driven solutions by utilizing machine learning and predictive analytics to make highly relevant offers when guests are ready and willing to buy the products and services that will enhance their trip.

"Nor1 has proven to be a great and accommodating partner for Lindner during our use of eStandby Upgrade®. That, along with the successes that we've enjoyed in maximizing revenue for our premium inventory; and ancillary products and services made complete sense for us to see how much further expanding our partnership to include eXpress Upgrade™ and CheckIn Merchandising™ could take our hotels," stated Insa Becker, Corporate Rooms Division and Central Project Management, Lindner Hotels & Resorts. "The significant increases in incremental revenue and guest satisfaction achieved after integrating both products into our daily processes at three of our properties, confirmed our expectations and we couldn't wait to implement at the rest of our hotels."

"By empowering our front desk staff to quickly and easily upsell guests to our premium inventory, CheckIn Merchandising® has had a very positive impact on them," said Peter Wirbelauer, Front Office Manager, Lindner Congress Hotel, Frankfurt. "The Nor1 Merchandising Platform has created operational efficiencies for many of our other staff members as well."

About Nor1, Inc.

Nor1, Inc. is the leader in hospitality merchandising technology. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Nor1 provides data-driven pricing and merchandising solutions to maximize incremental revenues for hotels and resorts worldwide such as Hilton, IHG, Carlson Rezidor, Accor, and Wyndham. Nor1′s patented, dynamic decisions intelligence engine PRiME®, powers Nor1′s Merchandising and Intelligence Platform including its signature eStandby Upgrade®, eXpress Upgrade™, CheckIn Merchandising™, and eReach™ products.

Nor1 is creating the fusion between technology and guest experience. It's that combination of expertise and skill that have set Nor1 apart and continues to attract technology's most distinguished investors such as SAP, Goldman Sachs and Accel Partners. For more information, please visit www.nor1.com.

About Lindner Hotels & Resorts

37 hotels and resorts in seven European countries – that is the basis for the ambitious and innovative concepts of Lindner Hotels AG. The family-managed company is one of the leading hotel chains in Germany. 19 hotels in major cities, 11 spa and sport resorts (1 in development) and a holiday park belong to Lindner Hotels & Resorts. In 2016 the new brand me and all hotels was launched - 6 hotels (5 in development) belong to Lindner Hotels AG as well.

Each hotel has its own unmistakeable character and offers its guests lifestyle perfect in every way. Some hotels were taken on when they were experiencing financial difficulties and have been successfully repositioned on the market. In recent times, franchises have been added. Like the group's existing hotels, these offer individual holiday concepts, excellent quality, and innovative spa experiences. Exceptional locations, stylish architecture and great attention to detail make Lindner Hotels AG a unique mixture of many-sided holiday hotels and exclusive business addresses.

CEO Otto Lindner has received several awards for his pioneering approaches and hotel concepts. For the Lindner Hotel BayArena, the first stadium hotel, he garnered the "Hotelier of the Year Award". For the Lindner Park-Hotel Hagenbeck in Hamburg he received the European award "Hotel Property of the Year 2009". His way of management was also awarded several times in the domains of human resources, leadership and personnel development.

Contact

