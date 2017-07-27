External Article

Once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse is a bonanza for hotels, airlines

cnbc.com

A once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse is providing a great business opportunity for hotels and airlines, who are looking to cash in on the event — the first of its kind since 1918.

Many hotel chains, including Marriott International, are offering packages to travelers who are heading to cities in the path of the eclipse, which will follow a southeastern route from Oregon to South Carolina on Aug. 21.

Marriott, the world's largest hotel chain by market cap, is highlighting five cities across the country for packages that include themed cocktails and complimentary viewing glasses.

The number of rooms booked in 16 locations in the path of the eclipse is up 60 percent compared to last year in those same locations, according to the company.