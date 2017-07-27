External Article

Meet the traveler photographing the world -- via Google Street View

cnn.com

In a single day Londoner Jacqui Kenny continent-hops from Sun City, Arizona to Naryn, Kyrgyzstan -- and back again. Kenny's travel itinerary is unconstrained by the usual limits of money, transportation or logistics. That's because she travels the world without leaving her house -- via Google Street View. Kenny suffers from agoraphobia -- an anxiety condition that makes real world traveling very difficult. But Kenny's virtual travels have become a lifeline -- and she captures snapshots of sights she sees on her way. Her keen creative eye has allowed her to curate a gallery of images on her Instagram @streetview.portraits -- under the pseudonym "Agoraphobic Traveller." The project came about by accident -- but she now has over 35,200 followers.