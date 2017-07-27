ORLANDO, Fla. -- Tourico Holidays, one of the world's fastest growing wholesale travel brokerage companies, today announced that it has developed and launched Olympus X, a proprietary platform designed to help travel distribution clients improve inventory accuracy, identify hotel deals with the highest profit margins, and increase sales. The first-of-its-kind interactive dashboard also provides detailed monthly reports where clients can view all of their bookings, total room nights, cancellation ratios, average daily rates (ADR), year-over-year and month-over-month growth, the best hotel opportunities for boosting profits, and many other valuable data points.

Olympus X also enables Tourico to view client inventory and bookings and offer its sales support. Using the platform, Tourico can help identify high-margin hotels and ExclusiveDeals, Tourico's selection of pre-purchased hotel room blocks, that a client may be missing from its inventory. The intuitive program maps out a client's sales region and ensures inventory from that area is current, while prioritizing the best hotel deal options. The platform enables Tourico sales managers to monitor client trends, recognize areas of opportunity, and help clients strengthen their margins.

"Olympus X is truly the first all-inclusive, interactive platform for travel distributors that not only allows them to capture real-time data that is critical to day-to-day operations, but it also identifies areas of potential improvement and growth," said Lev Koutamonov, the Vice President of Professional Services for Tourico Holidays. "Never has there been a singular platform that proactively updates and assists travel distributors with their business, and offers them the automated reporting that brings it all together."

Several industry-wide problems led to the development of Tourico's professional services technology. Until now, Tourico sales managers did not have visibility into clients' systems regarding Tourico product, making it extremely difficult to identify how to improve sales and profits. Fragmentation of information and business tools was also a primary obstacle for clients, preventing them from improving their reaction time and efficiency.

"Between great company leadership, a team of highly qualified engineers, developers, and programmers, and working directly with clients on process improvement, we were able to create a solution to a longstanding industry issue," said Koutamonov. "We're looking forward to using the new platform to help all of our clients take their businesses to the next level."

