Tourico Holidays Develops & Launches Olympus X
Global Travel Wholesaler Develops First-of-its-kind Client-Facing Platform to Help Distributors Improve Efficiency & Profits
"Olympus X is truly the first all-inclusive, interactive platform for travel distributors that not only allows them to capture real-time data that is critical to day-to-day operations, but it also identifies areas of potential improvement and growth," said Lev Koutamonov, the Vice President of Professional Services for Tourico Holidays. "Never has there been a singular platform that proactively updates and assists travel distributors with their business, and offers them the automated reporting that brings it all together."
Several industry-wide problems led to the development of Tourico's professional services technology. Until now, Tourico sales managers did not have visibility into clients' systems regarding Tourico product, making it extremely difficult to identify how to improve sales and profits. Fragmentation of information and business tools was also a primary obstacle for clients, preventing them from improving their reaction time and efficiency.
"Between great company leadership, a team of highly qualified engineers, developers, and programmers, and working directly with clients on process improvement, we were able to create a solution to a longstanding industry issue," said Koutamonov. "We're looking forward to using the new platform to help all of our clients take their businesses to the next level."
About Tourico Holidays
Tourico Holidays, a business unit within Hotelbeds Group, is a leading global travel distributor that contracts directly with travel providers, such as hotels, flights, cruise lines, attractions, car rentals, vacation homes and more. Tourico works on a high-volume, wholesale model to broker this inventory to over 2,500 clients in 95 countries using proprietary technology. For more information please visit: www.TouricoHolidays.com.