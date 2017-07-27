A new checklist has been launched by StayNTouch®, to help hoteliers make the right choice when investing in a new hotel solution. The checklist, titled, 7 Questions to Ask Every Hotel Technology Provider Before You Say YES! was developed to enable lodging companies of all sizes to make better decisions as they consider moving to a new property management system or other hotel solution.

Despite the benefits of adopting new technologies being clear, many hoteliers struggle with the process of contracting with and service providers, particularly the hospitality industry which often demands the use, multiple vendors. Even for companies that already manage multiple, complex systems, the process can be challenging and inconsistent. Most hoteliers have no structured guidance through the decision-making process, and without a standardized approach, many have signed agreements that have not been a good fit for their business. This is where the checklist can help.

Highlights of the checklist include:

The unstoppable rise of mobile

Impact of social media and guest reviews

Expectations for messaging, notifications and chat

Revenue and service potential of personalized offers

"Before you select a hotel technology partner, it's critical to compare the level of service offered by different providers, as well as identify your own objectives and requirements," explains Jos Schaap, CEO of StayNTouch. "Due to the complex nature of our industry, hoteliers almost invariably omit some considerations, leading to consequences for the property when problems later arise. We worked with our industry consultants to put together this checklist which covers some of the most important questions you should ask—and the answers to listen for—to help ensure you're making the best decision."

