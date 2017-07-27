StayNTouch Reveals 7 Questions to Ask Every Hotel Technology Provider Before You Say YES! [CHECKLIST]
Rather than prioritizing cost in their provider selection, hoteliers should look for expertise, implementation, mobility, integrations, flexibility, support, and innovation to help fulfill their growing needs
Highlights of the checklist include:
- The unstoppable rise of mobile
- Impact of social media and guest reviews
- Expectations for messaging, notifications and chat
- Revenue and service potential of personalized offers
"Before you select a hotel technology partner, it's critical to compare the level of service offered by different providers, as well as identify your own objectives and requirements," explains Jos Schaap, CEO of StayNTouch. "Due to the complex nature of our industry, hoteliers almost invariably omit some considerations, leading to consequences for the property when problems later arise. We worked with our industry consultants to put together this checklist which covers some of the most important questions you should ask—and the answers to listen for—to help ensure you're making the best decision."
Click here to download 7 Questions to Ask Every Hotel Technology Provider Before You Say YES! or visit http://go.stayntouch.com/7QuestionsforHotelTechProviders_ContentLandingpage.html
