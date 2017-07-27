InnDependent InnCentives Enhancing its Loyalty Program for Global Travelers
Members of InnDependent InnCentives can now redeem points at 1.1 million lodging destinations PLUS redeem for eGift Cards redeemable for restaurants and retailers globally
With InnDependent InnCentives, members can access their account by email, Facebook or Google, and select from among hundreds of items immediately available for redemption on Amazon, Starbucks, Whole Foods, eGiftAfrica, Jumia, Zen Garden, Musafir.com, iFly Singapore and more. Members booking on ivhtravel.com can also enjoy competitive activity add-ons, backed by optional cancellation protection.
"IBC Hospitality Technologies is in the final stages of setting 'loyalty rates' for members," Barnhill said. "When members log in to their respective InnCentives accounts, they will be able to book hotels at even lower rates than those publicly available. We are confident that InnCentives members will be thrilled with these new enhancements and cost savings."
Good for Hotels as well
"Hoteliers like IVHTravel.com because they receive full guest information to use in future re-marketing and email campaigns," Barnhill said. "This is very different from other OTA's. It's also a favored program because IVH reservations include loyalty, so it doesn't cost the property anything to redeem rewards, and no one at the property needs to figure out how to convert points to free nights. Travelers get the trip of their dreams while hotels continue to drive revenues. It's a win-win for everyone."
