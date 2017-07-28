Global hospitality software business Guestline has opened its first operations in Ireland with a new office and the appointment of a country manager. It is the beginning of European expansion for the UK business, whose operations are spread across the UK and Asia.

Experienced hospitality professional Clio O'Gara joins the property management, channel distribution and digital marketing business as country manager for Ireland, and is responsible for driving growth.

The expansion comes as the business celebrates a raft of new developments and announcements including being recognised by the London Stock Exchange Group as one of 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain, a comprehensive upgrade to the popular property management system, Rezlynx, and the addition of multiple clients across the hospitality sector.

James Cannon, head of international development, Guestline, explains:

"Guestline's software is being adopted in more and more hospitality based businesses throughout Ireland. We are excited to see our business expand and grow in one of the world's best destinations for hospitality. We have extensive expansion plans and will be adding to our Ireland-based team, as we look forward to cementing our position as the Irish hospitality industry's software partner of choice."

Guestline's multi award-winning software for hospitality businesses is cloud-based. The software enables hospitality business owners and managers in sectors such as hotels, serviced apartments, pubs, student accommodation and more, to manage bookings and operations both efficiently and profitably. Innovative technology developments include integration with many leading 3rd party applications, tokenisation for PCI compliance and more functionality to improve customer service and capture more revenue.

Clio O'Gara, country manager, Ireland, Guestline, adds:

"I'm thrilled to be part of the trailblazing Guestline team and to be charged with supporting Irish businesses in achieving greater revenue and profitability. This is an exciting time for Guestline and Ireland's incredible hospitality industry. There are so many opportunities to harness."

O'Gara's international career in the hotel sector includes roles at Hilton International in Paris and Brussels and Accor Hotels in both Paris and the Channel Islands. Since returning to Ireland she led the Bewley's Hotel Group with responsibility for over 21,000 bedrooms before most recently working as chief marketing officer for almost five years at the Gleneagle Hotel Group.

Guestline's current roster of clients in Ireland includes the Green Isle Hotel, Randles Hotel, Dromhall Hotel and The Pier Hotel Limerick . As part of its expansion into Ireland, Guestline's technology platforms also allow for multiple add-ons to work to the benefit of Irish hoteliers alongside the extensive range of hospitality software.

For more information on Guestline please visit Guestline.com, and for demonstrations in Ireland please email Clio O'Gara on clio.ogara@guestline.com.