Nextdoor aims to be the European leader in new collaborative workspaces
Bouygues Immobilier, the real estate development subsidiary of Bouygues Group, and AccorHotels, global leader in the hospitality sector, have created a 50/50 joint venture, with the aim of accelerating the growth of Nextdoor in France and Europe.
The "new workspaces" rolled out by Nextdoor provide an innovative real estate offer, a wide selection of services and solutions facilitating networking, and allow 24/7 accessibility. By the end of 2017, Nextdoor will operate 8 sites* in France and will have more than 4,000 clients.
The collaborative workspace market is booming. Within the next 5 years, flexible workspaces could represent 10 to 20% of office space in France, compared with 2% currently. To capitalize on this growth, Bouygues Immobilier and AccorHotels are combining their respective expertise with the goal of making Nextdoor the European leader in Business Hospitality, whose key challenges will be to secure the best locations and rapidly reach a critical size.
Bouygues Immobilier will contribute its knowledge of developments in business property usage and its relationships with key accounts and landlords, as well as its expertise in terms of site selection, real estate negotiations and urban engineering, in France and internationally.
AccorHotels will bring its unparalleled expertise in customer relations, hospitality and concierge services, and its experience of site operation in France and internationally. AccorHotels will utilise its distribution channels to help develop a new customer base for Nextdoor and accelerate the brand's growth. Finally, AccorHotels' guests will be able to benefit from an expanded range of services and unrivalled expertise in customized offers, given that the Group is already a world leader in private rental and concierge.
Together, the two groups aim to create 80 collaborative Nextdoor workspaces by 2022, at a development rate of 10 to 15 launches per year from 2018.
*Including Gare St Lazare, Gare de Lyon, Issy les Moulineaux, Neuilly sur Seine, La Défense just outside Paris and at Lyon Part Dieu
ABOUT ACCORHOTELS
AccorHotels is a world-leading travel & lifestyle group and digital innovator offering unique experiences in more than 4,000 hotels, resorts and residences, as well as in over 2,500 of the finest private homes around the globe. Benefiting from dual expertise as an investor and operator through its HotelServices and HotelInvest divisions, AccorHotels operates in 95 countries.
Its portfolio comprises internationally acclaimed luxury brands including Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel Legend, SO Sofitel, Sofitel, onefinestay, MGallery by Sofitel, Pullman and Swissôtel; as well as the popular midscale and boutique brands of Novotel, Mercure, Mama Shelter and Adagio; the in-demand economy brands including ibis, ibis Styles, ibis budget and the regional brands Grand Mercure, The Sebel and hotelF1. With an unmatched collection of brands and a rich history spanning close to five decades, AccorHotels, along with its global team of more than 240,000 dedicated women and men, has a purposeful and heartfelt mission: to make every guest Feel Welcome. Guests enjoy access to one of the world's most rewarding hotel loyalty programs – Le Club AccorHotels.
AccorHotels is active in its local communities and committed to sustainable development and solidarity through PLANET 21, a comprehensive program that brings together employees, guests and partners to drive sustainable growth.
Accor SA is publicly listed with shares trading on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and the OTC marketplace (Code: ACRFY) in the United States.