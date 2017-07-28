Investors still find value in real estate despite cyclical lows
Asia Pacific saw the strongest growth with half year volumes climbing by 13 percent, led by China. EMEA, too, recorded strong H1 gains of 7 percent as London maintained its title as the most traded city globally while investment activity in The Americas fell by 6 percent.
We continue to see a huge weight of capital looking for value in real estate and, as such, our forecast for full-year 2017 remains steady at around US$650 billion.
Fast Facts from the Q2 2017 report
Find the full report here.
Contact
Cosima Merck
Vice President Marketing
Phone: +1 312 228 3518
Send Email
About JLL's Hotels & Hospitality Group
JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. AFortune 500 company, JLL helps real estate owners, occupiers and investors achieve their business ambitions. In 2016, JLL had revenue of $6.8 billion and fee revenue of $5.8 billion and, on behalf of clients, managed 4.4 billion square feet, or 409 million square meters, and completed sales acquisitions and finance transactions of approximately $136 billion. At year-end 2016, JLL had nearly 300 corporate offices, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 77,000. As of December 31, 2016, LaSalle Investment Management has $60.1 billion of real estate under asset management. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit www.jll.co.uk