As global political uncertainty continues to dominate headlines in 2017, the amount of capital seeking opportunities in real estate remains relatively unhindered as we hit the half year mark – even as yields in many markets hit their cyclical low.

Global transaction volumes came in at US$153 billion for Q2, in line with the same quarter last year, bringing first half 2017 volumes 2 percent higher than H1 2016 at US$297 billion.

Asia Pacific saw the strongest growth with half year volumes climbing by 13 percent, led by China. EMEA, too, recorded strong H1 gains of 7 percent as London maintained its title as the most traded city globally while investment activity in The Americas fell by 6 percent.

We continue to see a huge weight of capital looking for value in real estate and, as such, our forecast for full-year 2017 remains steady at around US$650 billion.

Fast Facts from the Q2 2017 report

