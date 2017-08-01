External Article

Boutique hotels get smaller and smaller

usatoday.com

One frequent feature of a boutique hotel is that it is smaller than the traditional large hotel chain property.

But some boutique hotels have taken that to an extreme: They are trying to get as small as possible.

These tiny boutique hotels are providing the intimacy and charm of a bed and breakfast without sacrificing the design aesthetic and food and beverage options that draw travelers.

Some examples: Prague’s One Room Hotel, Berlin’s Linnen, the Fez guesthouse Riad 9, The 404 in Nashville, and the Hotel Covell in Los Angeles.

At The 404 in Nashville, which includes five rooms, privacy is the main reason guests select the hotel over bigger options. The hotel opened in 2014 with the goal of offering high-end service without disrupting travelers.