Hackers Target Hotel Wi-Fi

whnt.com

A group of hackers known as “DarkHotel” have perfected the act of targeting high profile guests (CEOs, senior vice presidents, sales and marketing directors) staying in well-known hotels. The hackers gain access to the target’s computer by creating a pop-up disguised as a well-known application, such as Adobe, claiming there is a new update that must be installed. The unsuspecting victim will then accept the download, and in turn gives the hackers access to steal information from their computers and use it to compromise the company the victim works for. To perfectly execute the attack, these sophisticated attackers will lurk on the hotel’s network for days leading up to the target’s check-in, upload their malware before the guest arrives, and delete it days after their departure to clear any trace of the attack.