DALLAS – Onyx CenterSource, the global leader in hotel commission payment and recovery services, today announced the appointment of Don Kelly, a 25-year hospitality industry veteran, as chief commercial officer.

Kelly will be responsible for overseeing the company's go-to-market strategy, identifying growth opportunities and ensuring the integrated commercial success of the organization, according to Mark Dubrow, Onyx chief executive officer.

"Don is a top-performing and results-driven executive who is adept at understanding an operating environment and aligning teams around a clearly defined vision, set of values and strategies," Dubrow said. "He is passionate about data and uses it to unlock value for customers and find hidden pockets of opportunity. Don also has consulted for hotel brands and companies to create new revenue sources, drive sales and introduce analytics as a differentiator. He is a forward-thinking leader who combines vision, creativity and business acumen to optimize profits while maintaining a competitive edge."

Kelly formerly was senior vice president, hospitality cloud, for Cvent in McLean, Virginia. From 2010 to 2015, he was senior vice president, global commercial operations and performance management, for Hilton Worldwide in McLean. He was senior vice president, chief marketing and sales officer for Sofitel Hotels & Resorts in Paris from 2005 to 2010, and senior vice president of sales and revenue management for AccorHotels in Paris from 2001 to 2004.

