New York City's hotel industry links Airbnb to terror in harsh ad

New York City’s hotel industry is set to deliver its harshest attack yet on Airbnb.

An ad set to begin airing Monday raises security concerns about the popular home-sharing site, and even references the recent Manchester, England, bombing.

It cites media coverage that bomber Salman Abedi used a short-term rental apartment he found through a local online real estate agent and had “massive packages” sent to him at that location — which was not an Airbnb unit.

“Are you at risk?” text in the ad reads.