External Article

Tourism Technology Changed The Way We Travel

tourism-review.com

Technology and, more specifically, Internet, are changing the way tourism is organized and commercialized. On the one hand, users do not travel the same way they did a few years ago because they now have many more possibilities. And, on the other, the companies of the sector and even the tourist destinations themselves are immersed in full digital adaptation.

User’s digitalization has managed to implement the transformation of a business model. Tourism technology is now essential for any travel company.

The customer is much more demanding and has a more experienced and digital profile. The target is changing and the tourist has gone from being a passive subject that needs a service to a key piece immensely involved in the process.