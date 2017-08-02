Pegasus Solutions Completes Infrastructure Upgrade
Hospitality technology provider invests in reservation system enhancements to provide performance improvements for hotelier customers worldwide
"The Pegasus reservations platform has reliably powered hospitality companies' businesses for nearly two decades, exceeding 99.99% uptimes throughout its history," said Allen Berg, Senior Director of Operations at Pegasus. "We have now taken the next step of investing significantly in new equipment, technology and monitoring capabilities to ensure the scalability, reliability, and security our hospitality customers demand."
Having completed its investment in its infrastructure, Pegasus is now focused on new product rollouts and enhancements to its reservations and distribution platform for later this year.
"Pegasus systems are designed, built and operated to never fail, because every second of downtime translates into profitability lost for our customers", said Sean Lenahan, CEO of Pegasus. "We believe that the mobile economy will continue to increase shopping frequency and volumes for hoteliers' offerings, which necessitates that hotels partner with technology providers that demonstrably prove their systems will scale with the digital economy. Following this technology upgrade, we can pursue aggressive growth plans that more than quadruple the volume of business currently processed by our systems while maintaining the uptime and performance our customers rely upon."
The company is preparing for the launch of its new mobile internet booking engine designed to maximize direct bookings for hotels, as well as enhanced connectivity to online travel agents and metasearch partners, all scheduled for initial release later this year.
