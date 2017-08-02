External Article

'Frustrating' hotel room key cards could disappear within five years

telegraph.co.uk

"Frustrating" hotel room keys which need to be swiped several times are on the verge of extinction as they are being replaced by new smartphone technology.

Hotel chains including Hilton and Louvre are introducing new bluetooth systems which let guests unlock their room doors by simply pressing a button on their mobile phone.

According to experts smartphone "keys" will be found as standard in hotels within five years, as big chains are replacing outdated key cards with the new hassle-free technology.