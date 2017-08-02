Early arrangements have been made to secure a long-term extension to the lease agreement for the Steigenberger Inselhotel Constance. The building, which is located on Lake Constance itself, will thus continue to form part of the portfolio of Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts.

Early arrangements have been made to secure a long-term extension to the lease agreement for the Steigenberger Inselhotel Constance. The building, which is located on Lake Constance itself, will thus continue to form part of the portfolio of Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts. Denis Hüttig, Vice President Resort Hotels, expressed his delight at reaching a pre-term settlement with the property's owner: "Constance is an attractive location for us, and the Inselhotel enjoys an extremely high degree of popularity amongst holiday makers visiting the region. We are proud that the owner of the building has recognised the work we have put in and that cooperation will continue on a long-term basis."

The building is owned by the brewing company Badische Staatsbrauerei Rothaus AG, and the lease agreement has now been prolonged by a further eleven years until 2036. Rothaus's CEO and sole director Christian Rasch stated: "The Inselhotel delivers a great deal of added value for the area. As a brewery, we have always sought to retain and support structures and institutions which bring benefits at a regional level. We are therefore particularly pleased that we will be able to enter into a joint and long-term commitment to continuing to strengthen and further develop the Steigenberger Inselhotel Constance."

A renovation programme agreed for the next two years encompasses aspects such as modernisation of the hotel rooms and establishment of a beer garden. The rooms looking out over the lake and the corridors and stairwells have already undergone comprehensive renovation as part of a programme implemented in 2013. The Steigenberger Inselhotel is set within the walls of a former Dominican monastery located on a small island facing the old quarter of the city of Constance. This unique position provides wonderful views of Lake Constance. The hotel also offers several restaurants and a gym and spa area.

