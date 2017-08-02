Steigenberger Inselhotel Constance to remain in the Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts portfolio for the long term
The building is owned by the brewing company Badische Staatsbrauerei Rothaus AG, and the lease agreement has now been prolonged by a further eleven years until 2036. Rothaus's CEO and sole director Christian Rasch stated: "The Inselhotel delivers a great deal of added value for the area. As a brewery, we have always sought to retain and support structures and institutions which bring benefits at a regional level. We are therefore particularly pleased that we will be able to enter into a joint and long-term commitment to continuing to strengthen and further develop the Steigenberger Inselhotel Constance."
A renovation programme agreed for the next two years encompasses aspects such as modernisation of the hotel rooms and establishment of a beer garden. The rooms looking out over the lake and the corridors and stairwells have already undergone comprehensive renovation as part of a programme implemented in 2013. The Steigenberger Inselhotel is set within the walls of a former Dominican monastery located on a small island facing the old quarter of the city of Constance. This unique position provides wonderful views of Lake Constance. The hotel also offers several restaurants and a gym and spa area.
Contact
Tessa Blatt
Phone: +49 69 66564-464
Fax: +49 69 66564-424
Send Email
About Deutsche Hospitality
Deutsche Hospitality is the new umbrella brand for the companies of Steigenberger Hotels AG. The threehotel brands which come under the umbrella are Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts, Jaz in the City und IntercityHotel. The Deutsche Hospitality brand encompasses a total of 116 hotels, 20 of which are at the development stage. The portfolio includes 56 Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts and 39 IntercityHotels. The first Jaz Hotel opened in Amsterdam in November 2015.