Mumbai -- The International Society of Hospitality Consultants (ISHC), in partnership with the Hotel Investment Forum India (HIFI) is now accepting nominations for the Rising Star Award South Asia to be presented at HIFI 20-21 November 2017 at the JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar.

Candidates must meet the following criteria:

35 years of age or younger, born on or after 20 November 1981

Have a minimum of five years in a hotel development and/or investment related field with a minimum of one year with the current company

Recognized by leaders in the hospitality field as a rising star

Currently living and working in South Asia (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka) with a minimum of two years' experience in the market

To nominate a candidate, please complete the nomination form. The deadline for submissions is on or before midnight IST on 28 August 2017. Please note that all candidates need to be nominated by another person from within their organization or someone with direct work experience with the nominee.

About HIFI

HIFI is India's most important hotel investment conference. It is the annual meeting place for the leaders in the Indian hotel and tourism industry to discuss important trends, network, identify new opportunities, and do deals through a combination of plenary sessions, breakout panels, and interactive workshops. HIFI is produced by Northstar Travel Group in association with BHN and Horwath HTL. Visit www.HIFI-India.com for more information.

About Northstar Travel Group (www.northstartravelgroup.com)

Northstar Travel Group is the global leader of business intelligence, information, data, research, digital marketing services and events for senior-level professionals in the travel, meetings and hospitality industries. The Northstar portfolio includes; Travel Weekly, Travel Weekly China, Travel Weekly Asia, TravelAge West, Business Travel News, The Beat, Travel Procurement, Web in Travel, Phocuswright, Burba Hotel Network, Successful Meetings, Meetings & Conventions, Meetings & Conventions China, Incentive, Association News, Sports Travel and 75 annual events in thirteen countries including leading events such as ALIS, HICAP, Phocuswright, TEAMS, Web in Travel, and Mountain Travel Symposium. Northstar is also the majority shareholder in Inntopia. Northstar Travel Group is owned by EagleTree Capital and is based in Secaucus, NJ, with offices in New York, NY; Denver, CO; Los Angeles, CA; Winston-Salem, NC; Stowe, VT; Edwards, CO; Glen Ellyn, IL; Costa Mesa, CA; and global offices in Singapore, Beijing, and Shanghai.

About Burba Hotel Network (BHN)

BHN is the worldwide leader in developing and organizing conferences for the hotel and tourism investment community. With over three decades of experience, more than 150 events completed to-date, and in excess of 100,000 international delegates, BHN conferences have become "must attend" events for industry leaders who come together to network, conduct business, and to learn about the latest trends. BHN events include: the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) in Los Angeles; ALIS Law in Los Angeles; ALIS Summer Update; Alternative Ownership Conference Asia Pacific (AOCAP) in Singapore; Caribbean Hotel & Resort Investment Summit (CHRIS) in Miami; Hotel Investment Conference Asia Pacific (HICAP) in Hong Kong; HICAP UPDATE in Singapore; Hotel Investment Forum India (HIFI) in Mumbai; Hotel Opportunities Latin America (HOLA) conference in Miami; and Hotel Investment Conference Europe (Hot.E) in London. The BHN website at www.Burba.com is the gateway for information about the conferences BHN produces, as well as a direct link to important players in the hospitality investment world. BHN is a division of Northstar Travel Group.

About Horwath HTL

Horwath HTL (Hotels Tourism and Leisure) is the global leader in hospitality consulting providing unequalled expertise through a combination of detailed local knowledge and international experience. Horwath HTL is currently the world's largest consulting brand specialised in hotel, tourism and leisure with over 45 offices in 39 countries. Horwath HTL is a member of Crowe Horwath International, a professional association of accounting and management consulting firms founded in New York in 1915. Crowe Horwath International is currently ranked as the 8th largest international professional service group with offices in over 600 cities in 129 countries.

