Hotel Equities to Manage Four Points by Sheraton New York City
Adds Full-Service Hotel in Queens/Long Island City to Growing Portfolio
Boasting panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline from its rooftop bar and floor-to-ceiling glass-wrapped meeting space, the Four Points Long Island City at 27-05 39thAvenue stands conveniently near the Queensboro bridge, one of the city's major arteries and only minutes away from the heart of Manhattan. Just four miles to the west of LaGuardia International Airport (LGA), the hotel provides an airport shuttle for guests, along with covered parking. With easy access for guests doing business in the city, the hotel provides world class dining, shopping and all that NYC has to offer.
The hotel features 3,000 sq. ft. of meeting space also with commanding views of the Manhattan skyline for weddings, receptions and business meetings. The functional space is complemented by the business center and 24-hour fitness center. Guests will enjoy full-service dining at Michael's Cafe, the hotel's lobby-level restaurant featuring American cuisine, along with the Four Point's "Best Brews" which serves refreshing, curated local beers and seasonal appetizers.
Hotel Equities (HE) is an Atlanta-based full-service hotel ownership, management and development firm operating more than 100 hotels throughout North America. Frederick W. Cerrone, CHA, serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Brad Rahinsky serves as President and Chief Operating Officer. For more information, visit www.hotelequities.com.