ATLANTA and NEW YORK CITY – Atlanta-based Hotel Equities has been selected to manage the Four Points by Sheraton Long Island City. The hotel recently completed a full renovation of guestrooms, meeting space, restaurant and public space.

"Adding another property in New York has been a focus for Hotel Equities," said Joe Reardon, SVP of Business Development and Marketing for Hotel Equities. "The property enjoys the benefits of a vibrant neighborhood scene within proximity to some of the NYC area hot spots."

Boasting panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline from its rooftop bar and floor-to-ceiling glass-wrapped meeting space, the Four Points Long Island City at 27-05 39thAvenue stands conveniently near the Queensboro bridge, one of the city's major arteries and only minutes away from the heart of Manhattan. Just four miles to the west of LaGuardia International Airport (LGA), the hotel provides an airport shuttle for guests, along with covered parking. With easy access for guests doing business in the city, the hotel provides world class dining, shopping and all that NYC has to offer.

The hotel features 3,000 sq. ft. of meeting space also with commanding views of the Manhattan skyline for weddings, receptions and business meetings. The functional space is complemented by the business center and 24-hour fitness center. Guests will enjoy full-service dining at Michael's Cafe, the hotel's lobby-level restaurant featuring American cuisine, along with the Four Point's "Best Brews" which serves refreshing, curated local beers and seasonal appetizers.

Contact

Margaret M. Jones

Dir. of Public Relations

Phone: 770.934.2170

Send Email