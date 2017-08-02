Marriott International has been named one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials, by global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and FORTUNE magazine.

For the second year in a row, Marriott International has been named one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials, by global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and FORTUNE magazine, landing in the top 20 at #14. See the full results here. This announcement comes on the heels of the brand-new Marriott Careers employer brand campaign "To the Journey" that has a particular focus on recruiting and retaining top millennial talent globally.

"We're honored Fortune and Great Place to Work have recognized Marriott International as one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials," said David Rodriguez, EVP and Global Chief Human Resources Officer for Marriott International. "This hyper-connected, tech savvy generation makes up a significant portion of our workforce – in fact, millennials accounted for 69 percent of all Marriott hires in 2016 in the U.S. alone. Personal happiness and wellbeing coupled with company pride are at the center of our culture and millennials are particularly attracted to job opportunities where they can feel good about themselves and their teams, have a passion for the work and also the organization overall."

"Companies trying to engage Millennials should follow the example set by The Best Workplaces for Millennials. These companies have found that investing in a workplace culture based on trust, fair treatment for all, an authentic leadership style, and personal connections make Millennials 20 times more likely to plan a future there," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work.

More than 739 Marriott employees were surveyed by Great Place to Work and here's what a few had to say about the company being a great workplace for millennials:

"What I find unique about Marriott is that the company has been able to stay true to its core values over the years. Employees at any level of the organization are aware of the company's culture and core values. When asked, Bill Marriott would often acknowledge that the key to his success was the employees. All these years later, the simple concept of 'take care of associates and they'll take care of the customers,' still rings true. There is flexibility and a focus on the balance of work and home life that you do not typically find in large corporations. However, what truly makes Marriott a great place to work are the people. Observing just my department, we are sixteen strong with 267 combined years of Marriott experience. We work as a cohesive team valuing each other's opinions and working together to achieve company goals."

"At Marriott, you're only limited by yourself. If one of your goals is to move up, you can let your manager know and they will provide the tools necessary to achieve your goal."

"This company values healthy associates and encourages us to take time off when we can, and to refresh, eat well and exercise," one employee says. "I value that they encourage this."

Marriott International also previously ranked as one of the 50 Best Workplaces for Diversity, 10 Best Workplaces for Latinos and 10 Best Workplaces for African Americans, and has appeared on the overall Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list every year since it began in 1998.

About the Best Workplaces for Millennials

Rankings are based on feedback from over 398,000 employees at Great Place to Work– Certified™ organizations. An anonymous Trust Index© survey assessed Millennial employees' experience of their managers' competence, respect and fairness in the workplace, meaningful work and other elements essential for an outstanding workplace. Results were compared to colleagues' responses from other generations. Rankings also take into account the consistency of experience for all Millennials, across various job roles and demographic backgrounds.