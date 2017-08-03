External Article

Hotels Versus OTAs: Who Is Winning Over Millennial Travelers?

forbes.com

The American Hotel & Lodging Association recently unveiled a new campaign designed to spread awareness about the “dangers” of booking a hotel through a third party. The campaign is a thinly veiled shot at online travel agencies (OTAs) and metasearch engines, which have evolved from hotel partners into bona fide competitors. Despite hoteliers’ efforts to wrest back control of the transaction, OTAs are favored by Millennial travelers who would rather have one easy booking option than countless loyalty memberships.