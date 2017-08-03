Rainmaker to Advocate Industry Education and Innovation as Presenting Sponsor of 2017 Hotel Data Conference
Leading provider of revenue and profit optimization software for the hospitality industry partners with STR and HNN to present industry outlook, forecasts and trends at annual data symposium
Rainmaker will play a high-profile role throughout HDC, with Tammy Farley, Rainmaker president, giving the opening address for the conference prior to the general session on Thursday morning, August 10. Also on Thursday of the conference, Ellis Connolly, Rainmaker's vice president of hospitality sales, will take part in a panel discussion entitled, "Group hug! Let's talk meetings." Speakers on this panel will explore the current state of group business and meetings, as well as what meeting and corporate travel planners are looking for when seeking a venue.
On the final day of the conference, Rainmaker's vice president of revenue analytics, Dan Skodol will present a "Data Dash" session on the psychology of pricing, showcasing the results of a behavioral survey that Rainmaker conducted at its OPTIMIZE2017 user conference earlier this year. This session is designed to help guide hoteliers and revenue managers in devising pricing strategies that take into account how consumers typically make decisions related to price and purchases.
"Improving forecasts and optimizing pricing for both transient and group business are the cornerstones of our business and essential components of a successful revenue management strategy," adds Farley. "We are proud to align ourselves with HDC as they continue to explore the growing role of data in these processes and promote best practices that drive the industry forward."
For more information on Rainmaker's hotel revenue and profit optimization cloud, please visit: http://www.letitrain.com/.
