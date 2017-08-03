France remains one of the world's top tourist destinations, with the number of overnight tourist stays increasing by 3.9 percent year-over-year from Q4 2015 to Q4 2016.

Meanwhile, hoteliers worldwide are putting more resources into providing personalized service, and Sabre research shows that this is no longer an "extra," but something travelers have come to expect.

But how do hotels rank against other industries when it comes to providing the level of bespoke service French vacationers and business travelers expect? And what custom touches are French travelers willing to pay extra for?

These questions and others are answered in a new research study commissioned by Sabre, French Travellers and Hotel Personalisation. This survey of French travelers, conducted by YouGov Plc. from June 9-15, 2017, reveals attitudes toward travel shopping and information sharing that hoteliers can provide to build more loyalty among French tourists.

Click here to download your free copy of the report.

View Source