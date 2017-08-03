SOUTHLAKE, Texas -- Sabre Corporation, the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, has released its latest technology forecast, Sabre Labs' 2017 Radar Report. The report evaluates nine key technologies with an outsized impact on the travel landscape, looking at what's happening today and what to expect for tomorrow.

"We are in the midst of increasingly rapid and dramatic technological change, poised to revolutionize how and where we travel," says Mark McSpadden, vice president of emerging products and technologies for Sabre Corporation. "Technologies like artificial intelligence, neural interfaces and quantum computing each have the potential to produce change as dramatic as the growth of the Internet."

Here's a sneak peak at what's included in the Radar Report:

Blockchain – Being hailed as the new "Internet of Trust," blockchain is awash in innovators looking to transform industries, governments, commerce and culture. We look at short and long term effects most likely to change the travel landscape.

– Being hailed as the new "Internet of Trust," blockchain is awash in innovators looking to transform industries, governments, commerce and culture. We look at short and long term effects most likely to change the travel landscape. Neural interfaces – When it comes to the mind, there are two very different challenges: extracting information out and transferring new information in. Neural interfaces attempt to address one or both challenges, and can do so in either an invasive or non-invasive way.

When it comes to the mind, there are two very different challenges: extracting information out and transferring new information in. Neural interfaces attempt to address one or both challenges, and can do so in either an invasive or non-invasive way. Space Tourism – Mars is the final frontier of human travel for our lifetimes, but closer to home, commercial and government competition is heating up as a 21st century "space race." It's not just promising orbiting hotels, but trickle down technologies that will bring all corners of the earth closer together.

"The next generation will see a radical transformation of how we live, work and play," says McSpadden. "We see tremendous opportunities for businesses to start experimenting with and implementing technologies like blockchain, augmented reality and trusted presence to help shape a more seamless, safe and personalized future for travel."

Sabre Labs is the travel and technology innovation team within Sabre devoted to exploring how new capabilities will impact travel over the next decade. The full 2017 Radar Report is freely available for download here.

