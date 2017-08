External Article

Japan's futuristic airport hotel lets you rent tiny pods for power naps

businessinsider.com

There aren't many frills at the Nine Hours hotel, but when you're only staying for a nap or a layover between flights, soft sheets and a dark space are pretty much all you need. Nine Hours is a Japanese chain of pod hotels started in 2009, with each chain designed to accommodate people for between one and nine hours depending on their needs.