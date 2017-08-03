HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee -- The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 23-29 July 2017, according to data from STR.

In comparison with the week of 24-30 July 2016, the industry recorded the following:

Occupancy: +0.3% to 77.4%

Average daily rate (ADR): +1.2% to US$132.21

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +1.5% to US$102.39

Among the Top 25 Markets, St. Louis, Missouri-Illinois, registered the largest year-over-year increase in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (+12.0 to 82.6%), ADR (+14.7% to US$115.63) and RevPAR (+28.5% to US$95.53).

Three additional markets reported double-digit RevPAR growth for the week: New Orleans, Louisiana (+13.6% to US$82.39); Miami/Hialeah, Florida (+10.4% to US$143.08); and Detroit, Michigan (+10.0% to US$80.56).

Due to a comparison with the week of the 2016 Democratic National Convention,Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-New Jersey, reported the week's largest decrease across the three metrics: occupancy (-12.0% to 75.9%), ADR (-47.1% to US$124.06) and RevPAR (-53.4% to USD$94.17).

Chicago, Illinois, reported the second-largest decline in occupancy (-7.4% to 82.1%) and the only other double-digit decreases in ADR (-11.5% to US$144.82) and RevPAR (-18.0% to USD118.91).

Contact

Jeff Higley (STR)

VP, Digital Media & Communications

Phone: +1 (615) 824-8664 ext. 3318

Send Email