Singapore – ITB Asia has secured a major partnership with the Korea Tourism Organization of Singapore (KTO). The memorandum of cooperation with Messe Berlin (Singapore) Pte Ltd, organisers of Asia's leading travel trade show, looks to boost Korea's appeal as a key destination place in Southeast Asia.

"Korea's first-class transport infrastructure, world-class readiness, as well as the popularity of Korean pop culture and fashion have boosted the country's appeal as one of the leading destinations for today's business and leisure travellers. We are pleased to be working in partnership with the Korea Tourism Organisation of Singapore this year and delighted that ITB Asia has been chosen as the key platform of choice for KTO in bridging more visitor and buyer connections, and boosting awareness of Korea's thriving tourism industry," said Katrina Leung, Executive Director of Messe Berlin (Singapore).

"Looking at the global business trends, growth in corporate travel and MICE, it is clear that Asia will be the most strategic market for us in the next decade. Our partnership with ITB Asia will expand our presence and strengthen our proposition to the Asian and Southeast Asian market. Singapore is a hub for the region, and being located here, ITB Asia is a great platform for us to reach a large number of participants who clearly recognise the benefits of attending. We are excited about the potential opportunities that the show can open up for us," said Mr Yoon Seung Hwan, Director, Korea Tourism Organisation.

According to the latest edition of the International Meetings Statistics Report released by the Union of International Associations (UIA), Korea now ranks in the first spot for global congresses. This result is a reflection of the strong growth by established Korean meeting cities such as Seoul, as well as rising destinations such as Busan, Jeju, and Incheon, contributing to the country's increasingly diverse business events portfolio.

KTO along with Seoul Tourism Organisation, Jeju Convention and Visitors Bureau and HanaTour Services Inc will have their respective booths at ITB Asia 2017 to provide delegates the latest information on Korea's attractions, convention and activities.

This will follow the success of ITB Asia in 2016, where almost 900 buyers attended the show, leading to a 1:1 ratio between exhibitors and buyers whilst over 50% of buyers signed deals with exhibitors after the event. 43% of attending buyers had purchasing power of USD 500K – USD 1m whilst 85.7% of attending buyers were direct decision makers.

For more information on ITB Asia 2017, visit www.itb-asia.com

For more information or interest to be a Buyer's Program Partner of ITB Asia 2017, please email: joyce.wang@itb-asia.com or visit:

http://www.itb-asia.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/ITB-Asia-Buyers-Brochure-2017.pdf

