ITB Asia 2017 announces major partnership with Korea Tourism Organization
Partnership set to attract more Leisure, MICE and Corporate buyers to the milestone ITB Asia event and promote Korea as a world-class destination in Asia
"Looking at the global business trends, growth in corporate travel and MICE, it is clear that Asia will be the most strategic market for us in the next decade. Our partnership with ITB Asia will expand our presence and strengthen our proposition to the Asian and Southeast Asian market. Singapore is a hub for the region, and being located here, ITB Asia is a great platform for us to reach a large number of participants who clearly recognise the benefits of attending. We are excited about the potential opportunities that the show can open up for us," said Mr Yoon Seung Hwan, Director, Korea Tourism Organisation.
According to the latest edition of the International Meetings Statistics Report released by the Union of International Associations (UIA), Korea now ranks in the first spot for global congresses. This result is a reflection of the strong growth by established Korean meeting cities such as Seoul, as well as rising destinations such as Busan, Jeju, and Incheon, contributing to the country's increasingly diverse business events portfolio.
KTO along with Seoul Tourism Organisation, Jeju Convention and Visitors Bureau and HanaTour Services Inc will have their respective booths at ITB Asia 2017 to provide delegates the latest information on Korea's attractions, convention and activities.
This will follow the success of ITB Asia in 2016, where almost 900 buyers attended the show, leading to a 1:1 ratio between exhibitors and buyers whilst over 50% of buyers signed deals with exhibitors after the event. 43% of attending buyers had purchasing power of USD 500K – USD 1m whilst 85.7% of attending buyers were direct decision makers.
For more information on ITB Asia 2017, visit www.itb-asia.com
For more information or interest to be a Buyer's Program Partner of ITB Asia 2017, please email: joyce.wang@itb-asia.com or visit:
http://www.itb-asia.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/ITB-Asia-Buyers-Brochure-2017.pdf
Contact
Amanda Lee
Bell Pottinger Singapore
Phone: (+65) 6333 3449
Send Email
About ITB Berlin and the ITB Berlin Convention
ITB Berlin 2018 will take place from Wednesday to Sunday, 7 to 11 March. From Wednesday to Friday ITB Berlin is open to trade visitors only. ITB Berlin is the World"s Leading Travel Trade Show. In 2017 a total of 10,000 companies and organisations from 184 countries exhibited their products and services to around 169,000 visitors, who included 109,000 trade visitors. Parallel with the show the ITB Berlin Convention, the largest event of its kind, will be held from Wednesday, 7 to Saturday, 10 March 2018. Admission to the ITB Berlin Convention is free for trade visitors and exhibitors. More details are available at www.itb-berlin.com, www.itb-convention.com and at ITB Social Media Newsroom.
You may obtain your accreditation for ITB Berlin 2018 from November 2017 at www.itb-berlin.com/Press/Accreditation/.
Join the ITB Press Network at www.linkedin.com/groups/Official-ITB-Newsroom-2521886/about.
Become a fan of ITB Berlin at www.facebook.com/ITBBerlin.
Follow ITB Berlin on www.twitter.com/ITB_Berlin.
Get the latest updates from the Social Media Newsroom at http://newsroom.itb-berlin.de/en.
You can find press releases on the internet at www.itb-berlin.com under the section heading Press / Press Releases. Make use of our information service and subscribe to our RSS feeds.