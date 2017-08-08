Media One transitions to IDeaS’ latest hotel revenue management platform
Independent Dubai hotel chooses analytically powerful IDeaS G3 RMS for revolutionary revenue strategy
Mark Lee, general manager of Media One says, "We've been using the IDeaS Revenue Management System (RMS) with great success since 2010. We decided to transition to IDeaS G3 Revenue Management S ystem to take our demand forecasting and pricing decisions to even higher levels. In today's market, investing in powerful analytics gives us a strategic advantage over the competition."
"We're particularly excited to extend strategic revenue management beyond our guest rooms. Meetings and events are an extremely profitable area for growth and IDeaS has a comprehensive product suite that automates our revenue strategy into our function space," Lee continued.
"Statistics show that analytical revenue technology helps hotels yield more in challenging market conditions," said Fabian Specht, EMEA managing director for IDeaS. "It's exciting to continue our partnership with Media One as they invest in an even more successful future. As the global market leader in hotel revenue technology, IDeaS G3 RMS offers Media One the best approach for profitably managing revenue."
About IDeaS
With more than one million rooms priced daily on its advanced systems, IDeaS Revenue Solutions leads the industry with the latest revenue management software solutions and advisory services. Powered by SAS® and more than 27 years of experience, IDeaS proudly supports more than 8,700 clients in 106 countries and is relentless about providing hoteliers more insightful ways to manage the data behind hotel pricing.
IDeaS empowers its clients to build and maintain revenue management cultures—from single entities to world-renowned estates—by focusing on a simple promise: Driving Better Revenue.
IDeaS has the knowledge, expertise and maturity to build upon proven revenue management principles with next-generation analytics for more user-friendly, insightful and profitable revenue opportunities—not just for rooms, but across the entire hotel enterprise.
For more information, visit www.ideas.com.