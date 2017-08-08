MINNEAPOLIS -- IDeaS Revenue Solutions, the leading provider of revenue management software solutions and advisory services, has expanded its relationship with Media One, one of Dubai's leading independent hotels.

Boasting 264 guest rooms and a spacious and inviting lobby, the hotel sits in the heart of Dubai Media City – minutes away from some of the area's most stunning beaches. State-of-the-art facilities and an attractive collection of cafes, bars and restaurants make Media One a highly sought-after location for the savviest of business travellers.

Mark Lee, general manager of Media One says, "We've been using the IDeaS Revenue Management System (RMS) with great success since 2010. We decided to transition to IDeaS G3 Revenue Management S ystem to take our demand forecasting and pricing decisions to even higher levels. In today's market, investing in powerful analytics gives us a strategic advantage over the competition."

"We're particularly excited to extend strategic revenue management beyond our guest rooms. Meetings and events are an extremely profitable area for growth and IDeaS has a comprehensive product suite that automates our revenue strategy into our function space," Lee continued.

"Statistics show that analytical revenue technology helps hotels yield more in challenging market conditions," said Fabian Specht, EMEA managing director for IDeaS. "It's exciting to continue our partnership with Media One as they invest in an even more successful future. As the global market leader in hotel revenue technology, IDeaS G3 RMS offers Media One the best approach for profitably managing revenue."

