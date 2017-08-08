A noticeable part of Filipino cultures involves treating all guests as welcome visitors, whether they are foreigners or not. While the Philippines is notable for its food and the stunning tropical scenery that travelers find there, experts say it is the hospitality of this island nation that is driving word of mouth and attracting newcomers to this corner of the world.

The hotel project in the pipeline certainly bears out this narrative, showing that expansion is underway in the country's hospitality sector, which is generally an indicator that a destination is rising in global popularity. According to information from the TOPHOTELPROJECTS database, there are currently 37 hotels in the Philippines project pipeline with a total of 10,660 rooms, the majority of which (21 projects, to be exact) fall into the five star designation, with 16 others being tagged as four stars.

With this in mind, it behooves hotel owners and operators with a stake in the Asia Pacific region, or anywhere else around the globe, really, to stay up to date on what's happening in the Philippines.

Starting with broader information, one should note that the capital city of Manila is the most common locale for new hotel projects, with 16 currently in the pipeline for that city. The next runner up is Lapu-Lapu City which has five.

Also of note is that this year will be somewhat slower for hotel expansion in the Philippines, with only 6 projects coming to fruition, while things are slated to pick up in both 2018 and 2019, when 11 new projects will debut each year. The information from the TOPHOTELPROJECTS database indicates that there are currently 9 new projects in the works for the year 2020 and beyond.

These projects are spread across a number of brands, with only three standing out as having multiple destinations in the pipeline. The leader is Citadines Apart'hotels, which has 4. Citadines is a major player in the Asia Pacific region, one that also is a key stakeholder in nearby countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia and China. In fact, they also have new properties slated to debut by the end of 2018 in Ho Chi Minh City, Kota Kinabalu (Malaysia) and Suzhou (China).

The other two brands that are currently prominent within the hotel construction pipeline for the Philippines both have three upcoming projects apiece. The first is Somerset Millennium Makati, which features properties that emphasize extended stays and even residences.

The other is Alila Hotels and Resorts, which is more of a boutique luxury hotel that caters to millennials. The word Alila itself means "surprise" in Sanskrit, which is the guiding philosophy behind this hospitality company—surprising guests with the breadth of its accommodations and service. The company's headquarters are located in Singapore, and these three hotels will mark its first entry into the Filipino market. Currently, Alila has hotels in China, India, and elsewhere in both the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions.

Let´s take a look at the Top 3 hotel projects in number of rooms in Philippines:

Mactan Leisure City – 5 Star Hotel

Mactan Leisure City is slated to be the heart of Cebu's entertainment and leisure experiences.The development sits on a 14-hectare tract with a 410-meter beachfront and the site is a mere 12 minutes from Cebu International Airport.

The Westin Manila Bayshore

The Westin Manila Bayshore is a quiet sanctuary amid exciting attractions. World-class shopping and dining are steps away in Entertainment City, a multibillion-dollar resort/casino complex on Manila Bay.

Savoy Hotel Newport City

The Savoy Hotel Newport City is set to open in the 25-hectare Newport City in Pasay City. It will be the last hotel to open in the leisure and entertainment township that is home to the famous Resorts World Manila.

