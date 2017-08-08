Lodging Interactive Launches Stay.Play.Explore Local Sites Inspiring Travelers to Live Like a Local
Stay.Play.Explore adds value to any property seeking to drive more direct bookings and minimize its dependence on OTA's. By providing deep, local information that is designed to complement the local destination, hotels are playing a more involved role in the guest's travel planning process. Lodging Interactive copywriters curate and create unique content to appeal to all travel demographics.
"Stay.Play.Explore for branded properties, is the perfect content addition to brand.com property pages," added Mr. Vallauri. "Providing potential guests with recommended weekend sightseeing itineraries and helpful local hints communicates to all demographics, business travelers, leisure travelers and family vacationers."
Facebook integration of the Stay.Play.Explore micro website also extends the value to the hotel's social media network.
"Inspiring travelers throughout the travel journey is critical in closing more direct bookings. Anytime you can enable travelers to 'Live Like a Local' in a foreign destination, you win," stated DJ Vallauri.
For more information on how to add Stay.Play.Explore localized content your hotel's brand.com website pages, visit Lodging Interactive or call 877-291-4411 ext. 704.
