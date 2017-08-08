Lodging Interactive, an award winning digital marketing and social media engagement agency exclusively serving the hospitality industry, today announced the launch of its localized Stay.Play.Explore micro website services for hotels. Stay.Play.Explore provides hotels with fully curated local destination content and lifestyle activity based information for hotel guests.

"Hotel websites rarely provide deep localized content to inform and inspire guests when they're in the travel planning phase," said DJ Vallauri, Founder & President of Lodging Interactive. "Our Stay.Play.Explore micro websites provide curated local content tailored around things to do near the hotel and differentiates the property against its competitive set. This kind of localized, human curated content helps to drive direct bookings."

Stay.Play.Explore adds value to any property seeking to drive more direct bookings and minimize its dependence on OTA's. By providing deep, local information that is designed to complement the local destination, hotels are playing a more involved role in the guest's travel planning process. Lodging Interactive copywriters curate and create unique content to appeal to all travel demographics.

"Stay.Play.Explore for branded properties, is the perfect content addition to brand.com property pages," added Mr. Vallauri. "Providing potential guests with recommended weekend sightseeing itineraries and helpful local hints communicates to all demographics, business travelers, leisure travelers and family vacationers."

Facebook integration of the Stay.Play.Explore micro website also extends the value to the hotel's social media network.

"Inspiring travelers throughout the travel journey is critical in closing more direct bookings. Anytime you can enable travelers to 'Live Like a Local' in a foreign destination, you win," stated DJ Vallauri.

For more information on how to add Stay.Play.Explore localized content your hotel's brand.com website pages, visit Lodging Interactive or call 877-291-4411 ext. 704.

Contact

DJ Vallauri

President & Founder

Phone: 877-291-4411

Fax: 877-833-7375

Send Email