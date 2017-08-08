External Article

OTAs are fundamentally breaking guest communication and hotels accept it

loopon.com

While some hoteliers have started questioning the OTAs’ role in the hospitality industry, many still see them as the golden path to higher occupancy and survival. Don’t get us wrong, the OTAs are undoubtedly an important channel to attract first-time guests. But a newly booked first-time guest is at the point in a customer relationship where the hotelier simply cannot afford to just close her eyes and smile. Once that first-time booking is done, the OTA should have played out its role, and it should be time for you to start getting to know the guest and help her form new habits for the next booking. Missing the opportunity to maintain the dialogue with the guest implies that you prefer to fight for the guest on the OTAs’ terms next time as well - instead of fighting on your own terms, focusing your efforts on better service and price. While the OTAs thrive from this guest disloyalty (with silent acceptance from many hoteliers), taking a closer look at the guest communication can help you alleviate most of the pains that come with growing OTA dominance.