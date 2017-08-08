Extended Stay America® Offers "Bleisure" Travelers Exclusive Deals And Tips Via Extended Perks Loyalty Program
Instant rewards loyalty program delivers unbeatable summer deals perfect for mixing work and play without breaking the bank
Whether "bleisure" travelers have a few free hours or an extra day, Extended Stay America offers the following budget-friendly tips to add variety to every trip.
- For culinary connoisseurs, try famous local dishes and trendy eats while traveling for work. To avoid breaking the bank, keep an eye out for local happy hours and utilize resources like Extended Perks for regular deals.
- Stay active and experience local culture by exploring neighborhood shops. Artisan stores carry a variety of local goods often difficult to acquire elsewhere, perfect for souvenirs.
- Break up the workday by asking locals about hidden gems and festivities, which are especially abundant during the summer. Download the Extended Perks app and get a plethora of on-the-go instant deals on entertainment, from concerts and movies, to city tours and theme parks.
Stepping away from traditional point-based systems, Extended Perks delivers the sense of exclusivity and privileges consumers expect from members-only programs, while delivering the instant gratification they desire. Customers can join Extended Perks free of charge by going to ESA.com/ExtendedPerks and start saving immediately via the user-friendly mobile app, available for iOS and Android platforms. Once enrolled, participants gain exclusive access to incredible perks, including an instant 20 percent off next stay offer, preferred hotel status, expedited check-ins and annual savings up to $2,500 on everyday purchases.
Extended Stay America wants to know how you use your free time traveling for business. Please share photos on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, using #myESA. For more information about Extended Stay America and Extended Perks, or to book your next stay, visit ESA.com or call 800-804-3724.
Contact
Morgan King / Christa Hudson
The Zimmerman Agency
Send Email
About Extended Stay America
Extended Stay America, Inc., the largest owner/operator of company-branded hotels in North America, owns and operates 625 hotels and over 68,000 rooms in North America and employs over 8,000 employees at its hotel properties and headquarters. The company's core brand, Extended Stay America®, serves the mid-priced extended stay segment. Visit ESA.com for more information about the company and its services.