CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- According to a recent study from the Global Business Travel Association, 37 percent of business travelers combined their work trips with vacation days in the past year. Extended Stay America® hotels (ESA), the largest owner operated hotel chain in the U.S., is helping these "bleisure" travelers make the most of their time on the road with exclusive offers from the brand's no-strings-attached loyalty program, Extended Perks, and tips for maximizing free time.

Mixing productivity and play, with even just a couple days of leisure travel, has been found to reduce stress, boost creativity and improve "bleisure" travelers' moods for weeks after returning home. From exploring Mom and Pop cafés between meetings, to collecting memories at neighborhood shops, Extended Stay America's exclusive loyalty program, Extended Perks, offers members instant savings with 150,000 top national and local merchants with no points required, making work travel even more rewarding.

Whether "bleisure" travelers have a few free hours or an extra day, Extended Stay America offers the following budget-friendly tips to add variety to every trip.

For culinary connoisseurs, try famous local dishes and trendy eats while traveling for work. To avoid breaking the bank, keep an eye out for local happy hours and utilize resources like Extended Perks for regular deals. Stay active and experience local culture by exploring neighborhood shops. Artisan stores carry a variety of local goods often difficult to acquire elsewhere, perfect for souvenirs. Break up the workday by asking locals about hidden gems and festivities, which are especially abundant during the summer. Download the Extended Perks app and get a plethora of on-the-go instant deals on entertainment, from concerts and movies, to city tours and theme parks.

Stepping away from traditional point-based systems, Extended Perks delivers the sense of exclusivity and privileges consumers expect from members-only programs, while delivering the instant gratification they desire. Customers can join Extended Perks free of charge by going to ESA.com/ExtendedPerks and start saving immediately via the user-friendly mobile app, available for iOS and Android platforms. Once enrolled, participants gain exclusive access to incredible perks, including an instant 20 percent off next stay offer, preferred hotel status, expedited check-ins and annual savings up to $2,500 on everyday purchases.

Extended Stay America wants to know how you use your free time traveling for business. Please share photos on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, using #myESA. For more information about Extended Stay America and Extended Perks, or to book your next stay, visit ESA.com or call 800-804-3724.

