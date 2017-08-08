StayNTouch Presents an Insider’s Look at How to Evaluate Your Hotel Tech Provider
Market-leading hospitality technology innovator identifies key traits of the best and worst hotel technology suppliers
These days, technology partners have become extensions of the hotel itself, and just like hotel companies, all suppliers are not created equal. Often the pricing model is the same, but the service and support delivery varies significantly. Who better to shine a spotlight on some of the most common pitfalls that hotel companies should be aware of than one of the industry's most trusted hotel systems provider. StayNTouch, recognized as a technology pioneer and thought leader, gets to the heart of what matters most - decoding the nuances and pitfalls that every hotel should be aware of.
"Hoteliers need to realize that they set the service standard, not the technology provider," explains Jos Schaap, CEO of StayNTouch. "A true partner will strive to exceed expectations, not just meet them. We want to hotels to step back and take a good look at their current tech partners and consider the costs of the status quo if there are better options available."
Identifying the service deliverables and levers that drive realizable value to your hotel business, and then thoughtfully committing to the right technology service providers will help hotels operate at optimal levels on all levels. The keys are setting service expectations, holding vendors accountable, and making a move to a more suitable provider if needed because sometimes the cost of change is a lot less than the cost of staying the same.
