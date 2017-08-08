Owners of Waldorf Astoria asked by China to sell hotel and assets
Chinese insurance company Anbang Insurance Group has been instructed by Chinese authorities to sell off their foreign assets
Anbang has been buying up hotels as part of their purchasing binge since 2014. The Waldorf Astoria acquisition was the one that really put them on the map, but they also are in possession of Strategic Hotels and Resorts, which the acquired in a takeover bid that closed in 2016 for $6.5 billion. If they end up going ahead with the sale of the Waldorf and other assets, China has said that the funds must be brought back to China once the sales are complete.
