OLS Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel management firm, has selected Tambourine to handle website and digital marketing efforts for its portfolio properties. Tambourine has launched services to many of OLS's portfolio, which includes more than 17 hotels in eight states, nine of which are located throughout California.

"OLS's portfolio of hotels are each unique with a great story to tell, which we will be promoting across all digital channels," stated Brian Ferrell, Vice President at Tambourine. "We are proud to have earned OLS's confidence, as they are clearly one of the most respected and sophisticated hotel management firms in the Country."

Tambourine's services for OLS Hotels & Resorts includes:

• Omni-channel traffic generation (search, PPC, email, social and meta-search)

• Custom, responsive hotel website design and mobile sites

• Conversion rate optimization

• Reservation recovery

• Cross-channel ROI tracking

"We are very pleased with all of our new websites and the production that is coming from Tambourine. Their personal commitment to us has been outstanding, with turnaround times that are unbelievable," according to Jennifer Pochedly, Corporate Director of Revenue Management for OLS Hotels & Resorts. "We at OLS Hotels and Resorts are very satisfied with our partnership and are looking forward to a long-lasting relationship."

About OLS Hotels & Resorts

OLS Hotels & Resorts is considered to be among the finest lodging management companies in the industry, with a diversified portfolio of hotels. Maintaining a focus on quality and sound management ensures that its values reflect a commitment to excellence. Among its portfolio are The Hotel Amarano Burbank, The Chamberlain West Hollywood, The Grafton on Sunset, and Le Montrose Suite Hotel.

In the Hospitality Industry, OLS means business. With decades of experiences from which to draw, OLS enjoys a reputation for its ability to profitably manage a wide variety of hospitality related assets. We believe our reputation for honesty and integrity continues to be the primary reason others have places their trust in OLS.

