Introducing Business Analytics Transactional Extract and Voice Integration Workgroups at HTNG
HTNG has chartered two new workgroups: Business Analytics Transactional Extract Workgroup and Voice Interaction Framework Workgroup to solve emerging industry challenges.
Members will do this by defining and establishing a specification for extraction of raw transactional data based on common information needed for business analytics as well as defining the name spaces and format required for sharing the information with analytics platforms.
The Voice Interaction Framework Workgroup identifies an inconsistency in how to deploy emerging voice control devices in the guest room. The Voice Interaction Framework Workgroup will reduce the guest's learning curve when they utilize voice commands within their room.
Members of this group will develop a framework of use-cases and related voice commands and outline a process for educating guests. They will also identify gaps in the natural language processing platform that consumer device manufacturers have providing this service as part of a hotel stay experience.
The kickoff teleconference for Business Analytics Transactional Extract will be held on August 10, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. CDT. The kickoff teleconference for Voice Interaction Framework will be held on August 8, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. CDT.
To sign up, HTNG members can visit the Business Analytics Transactional Extract Workgroup or the Voice Interaction Framework Workgroup and log-in to join.
For questions or for more information, please contact workgroups@htng.org.
Contact
Katie Mazzuca
Senior Director of Marketing and Events
Phone: +1 312 690-5034
Fax: +1 703 814 8555
Send Email
About Hospitality Technology Next Generation (HTNG)
The premier technology solutions association in the hospitality industry, HTNG is a self-funded, nonprofit organization with members from hospitality companies, technology vendors to hospitality, consultants, media and academic experts. HTNG's members participate in focused workgroups to bring to market open solution sets addressing specific business problems. HTNG fosters the selection and adoption of existing open standards and also develops new open standards to meet the needs of the global hospitality industry.
Currently more than 400 corporate and individual members from across the spectrum, including world leading hospitality companies and technology vendors, are active HTNG participants. HTNG's Board of Governors, consisting of 22 top IT leaders from hospitality companies around the world, itself has technology responsibility for over 2.5 million guest rooms. HTNG publishes workgroup proceedings, drafts and specifications for all HTNG members as soon as they are created, encouraging rapid and broad adoption. HTNG releases specifications into the public domain as soon as they are ratified by the workgroups. For more information, visit www.htng.org.