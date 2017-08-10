HTNG has chartered two new workgroups: Business Analytics Transactional Extract Workgroup and Voice Interaction Framework Workgroup to solve emerging industry challenges.

The lack of consistency in exporting valuable data from property management systems, will be addressed by HTNG's Business Analytics Transactional Extract Workgroup. This group will develop a standard Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) target to enable analytics to be performed on transactional detail data versus aggregate summary data.

Members will do this by defining and establishing a specification for extraction of raw transactional data based on common information needed for business analytics as well as defining the name spaces and format required for sharing the information with analytics platforms.

The Voice Interaction Framework Workgroup identifies an inconsistency in how to deploy emerging voice control devices in the guest room. The Voice Interaction Framework Workgroup will reduce the guest's learning curve when they utilize voice commands within their room.

Members of this group will develop a framework of use-cases and related voice commands and outline a process for educating guests. They will also identify gaps in the natural language processing platform that consumer device manufacturers have providing this service as part of a hotel stay experience.

The kickoff teleconference for Business Analytics Transactional Extract will be held on August 10, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. CDT. The kickoff teleconference for Voice Interaction Framework will be held on August 8, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. CDT.

To sign up, HTNG members can visit the Business Analytics Transactional Extract Workgroup or the Voice Interaction Framework Workgroup and log-in to join.

For questions or for more information, please contact workgroups@htng.org.

