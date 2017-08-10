German tour operator TUI Group has purchased Stella Polaris Creta S.A., a subsidiary of the Greek Karatzis firm and owner of land on the southern coast of Ierapetra in Crete, to open a new Robinson Club.

"Our goal is to significantly expand the number of TUI Blue, RIU, ROBINSON and Magic Life units in the coming years. The expansion of our hotel portfolio in Greece is another step in this direction, "said Sebastian Ebel, TUI Group Executive Board member in charge of Hotels & Resorts.

TUI already operates two resorts of the premium club holiday provider in Greece, namely the Robinson Clubs Kyllini Beach and Daidalos.

Following the announcement of the big investment, Greek Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura said in a statement:

"In the context of the close cooperation we have developed with TUI in the past two years, we have held successive meetings with representatives of the tourist group, and in the last few years we have discussed extensively the possibilities of promoting new investments in Greek tourism... TUI is an important partner for us and I am particularly pleased with the decision of the leading tourism group to strengthen its presence in Greece by proceeding with a significant investment in the development of our tourism product. Construction of the new ROBINSON Club in Ierapetra, Crete, a new investment is a vote of confidence in the Greek economy and underlines the importance of our cooperation with TUI...We are consistently delivering our growth strategy and have generated record results in tourism for the third consecutive year. We have also created the conditions to sustain high growth rates over the next few years and are encouraging new investments."

With the expansion of its hotel portfolio, TUI Group promotes its transformation as an integrated tourist business that focuses on its own hotels and cruise ships. The two segments already contribute to half of the Group's operating result. Since merging with TUI Travel PLC in late 2014, TUI Group has expanded its portfolio of 27 new hotels, nine of which opened only this year.

The TUI Group is the world's number one integrated tourist group that operates in around 180 destinations worldwide, servicing 20 million tourists annually.

