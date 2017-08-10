Editor's note: Rob is a disabled journalist and radio presenter based in London who writes about travel and food as well as disability affairs. The views expressed here are the author's own.

Does anyone know of any decent disabled-friendly architects?

It's my hunch that few people in charge of contracting out renovations to make landmark historic buildings more accessible have the numbers of many stored in their cell phones.

Seeing yet another Art Nouveau or classicist structure in Athens, Paris or London with concrete wheelchair ramps clamped onto the entrance is enough to make me feel guilty for having a disability.

But then again, it's not my fault. It's the fault of designers who approach access aesthetics with the care and attention of a starving dog attacking a plate of sausages.

At least they're trying.

There are some places on Earth which, were I of a more skeptical mind, I'd be tempted to think have a state-invested industry in maiming and humiliating people with disabilities.

As a travel journalist, I've been all around the planet. Here are five of the worst places I've experienced:

