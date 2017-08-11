ATLANTA, GA -- Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI), the leading independent Global Sales Organization serving the Meetings & Incentive marketplace, held the 2017 ALHI Insurance & Financial Leadership Exchange (IFLE) from July 26-28, 2017. The conference, hosted at the stylish Loews Atlanta Hotelin the heart of Midtown Atlanta, brought together 20 senior-level meeting professionals and incentive specialists from the insurance and financial industries with 20 hotel executives. The event was co-hosted by Delta Air Lines and Loews Atlanta Hotel.

Participants are shown here, with conference chairperson Ashly Balding, ALHI Executive Vice President, pictured in the front row, second from right; and conference co-chairperson Kathy Kozminske, ALHI's Vice President of Sales for the U.S. Midwest region, shown in the front row, fourth from right. Also pictured is Associated Luxury Hotels' President & CEO Josh Lesnick, shown at the top right (in the black jacket).

The IFLE conference addressed key issues in the insurance and financial industries, with engaging peer-to-peer exchanges and roundtable discussions, as well as keynote addresses by former Naval Commander and best-selling author of It's Your Ship Michael Abrashoff; and technology entrepreneur and venture capitalist Josh Linkner.

Featuring a prime location in Atlanta's trendy Midtown neighborhood, the contemporary Loews Atlanta Hotel is surrounded by the city's best shopping, dining and cultural attractions. Offering 414 luxurious guest rooms and 40,000 square feet of flexible column-free event space, the cosmopolitan hotel also features a spa and fitness center. The hotel is just blocks from Piedmont Park, Woodruff Arts Center and dozens of restaurants and shops, and is only 12 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).

ALHI

provides one-call access for its distinguished membership of more than 250 luxury-level and upper-upscale hotels and resorts, which are either independent or are with an independent hotel brand. In addition to offering distinctive hotels and resorts worldwide which specialize in hosting meetings, conventions and/or incentive programs, ALHI's portfolio features a Global Luxury Alliance partnership including 23 luxury cruise ships appropriate for meetings and incentive programs, and Destination Management Companies (DMCs) in 100-plus locations worldwide. ALHI provides extensive Global Sales services, valuable expertise, local connectivity, market intelligence, and account advocacy for meetings and incentive programs of any size and scope worldwide, at no cost to accounts.

For more information, contact your nearest ALHI Global Sales Office, or call the "ALHI Group Desk" toll-free in the U.S. at 866-303-ALHI (2544), and visit alhi.com .

