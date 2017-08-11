Intelity’s Enterprise App Now LIVE at Grupo Posadas Hotels
Available on iOS and Android mobile devices, Fiesta Rewards powered by Intelity will give guests direct access to hotel services and information at more than 141 properties in Mexico, including: Live Aqua, Grand Fiesta/Fiesta Americana, Fiesta Inn, One H
"The Fiesta Rewards app powered by Intelity is like having a personal concierge at your fingertips," said Javier Barrera, Posadas´s Vice President of Franchise. "It offers travelers the same level of service and hospitality our loyal customers have come to expect, but it's accessible via a mobile platform. This enables guests to make the most of their travel experiences by having one-touch access to anything they may need, like requesting in-room amenities, setting the alarm clock, ordering roomservice, or scheduling activities. All this, plus information about the hotel's location and services, as well as directions to the hotel and even the local weather, is available with just a tap on the Fiesta Rewards app. We are pleased that as of today, Posadas is delivering the attentive service our guests demand in a mobile platform they appreciate."
Fiesta Rewards leverages the Intelity ICE (Interactive Customer Experience™) platform, expanding the elegant guest-facing interface into a full enterprise-level digital eco-system. The guest-facing interface is managed through the ICE Control System to empower hotel management and staff with the ability to monitor the entire platform. Operational features include content control, direct marketing and messaging, business intelligence, and ticket management through the included Intelity Request Manager. The Request Manager enables tracking of guest requests through to fulfillment and provides insight into service performance.
"Gearing up for this launch has been a year in the making, but it's been well worth the wait for Posadas properties and their guests," said Intelity CEO and President David Adelson. "Fiesta Rewards is a vehicle for delivering instant gratification to today's modern travelers – especially Millennials. Today, Posada's high-profile brands across Mexico can now give travelers access to virtually anything they need from anywhere; whether they are across the globe booking a trip of a lifetime or poolside placing an order for lunch. Fiesta Rewards also facilitates digital guest feedback through our integration partnership with TripAdvisor, as well as ensuring guest-data protection through the Gigya customer-identity management platform. Whether you are drawn to a Posadas destination by lifestyle, luxury or adventure, the new Fiesta Rewards app powered by Intelity will deliver a frictionless, memorable experience."
Intelity, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is the creator of the world's first and most widely used integrated guest services platform, ICE (Interactive Customer Experience™). With certified integrations to all major hotel back-end management systems (POS, PMS, Ticketing, Spa and Room Controls), Intelity's ICE is a centralized property-automation system that delivers concierge-level services, guest request tracking and fulfillment, business-intelligence analytics, marketing/messaging capabilities, and a full content management system. Since beginning operations in 2007, the Inc. 5000 company has gained a reputation as a leader in hospitality technology with installations across six continents, including most major brands and many celebrated independent properties. Intelity recently received Best Mobile App in Hospitality from Travel Weekly"s Magellan Awards and World"s Leading Hotel Brand App from the World Travel Awards. For more information, please call 1-888-RevPAR-1 (1-888-738-7271) or visit www.intelitycorp.com.