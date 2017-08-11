Orlando, Fla. -- Today Intelity announces that the enterprise app it developed for Grupo Posadas S.A.B. de C.V., the largest hotel operator in Mexico, is now LIVE at four brands: Live Aqua, Grand Fiesta / Fiesta Americana, Fiesta Inn, One Hotels, and Gamma Hoteles. Launch of the Fiesta Rewards app powered by Intelity will enable 141 properties to communicate with guests more effectively throughout their journey and provide them with direct-access to hotel services and information. In addition to providing easy access for booking stays, facilitating mobile check in and placing roomservice orders or service requests, the Fiesta Rewards app with enable members of its frequent traveler loyalty program (bearing the same name) to view their point balances and membership level.

"The Fiesta Rewards app powered by Intelity is like having a personal concierge at your fingertips," said Javier Barrera, Posadas´s Vice President of Franchise. "It offers travelers the same level of service and hospitality our loyal customers have come to expect, but it's accessible via a mobile platform. This enables guests to make the most of their travel experiences by having one-touch access to anything they may need, like requesting in-room amenities, setting the alarm clock, ordering roomservice, or scheduling activities. All this, plus information about the hotel's location and services, as well as directions to the hotel and even the local weather, is available with just a tap on the Fiesta Rewards app. We are pleased that as of today, Posadas is delivering the attentive service our guests demand in a mobile platform they appreciate."

Fiesta Rewards leverages the Intelity ICE (Interactive Customer Experience™) platform, expanding the elegant guest-facing interface into a full enterprise-level digital eco-system. The guest-facing interface is managed through the ICE Control System to empower hotel management and staff with the ability to monitor the entire platform. Operational features include content control, direct marketing and messaging, business intelligence, and ticket management through the included Intelity Request Manager. The Request Manager enables tracking of guest requests through to fulfillment and provides insight into service performance.

"Gearing up for this launch has been a year in the making, but it's been well worth the wait for Posadas properties and their guests," said Intelity CEO and President David Adelson. "Fiesta Rewards is a vehicle for delivering instant gratification to today's modern travelers – especially Millennials. Today, Posada's high-profile brands across Mexico can now give travelers access to virtually anything they need from anywhere; whether they are across the globe booking a trip of a lifetime or poolside placing an order for lunch. Fiesta Rewards also facilitates digital guest feedback through our integration partnership with TripAdvisor, as well as ensuring guest-data protection through the Gigya customer-identity management platform. Whether you are drawn to a Posadas destination by lifestyle, luxury or adventure, the new Fiesta Rewards app powered by Intelity will deliver a frictionless, memorable experience."

